After President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, his associate, William Haddad, came to visit the family. Kennedy’s young son, John Jr., asked Mr. Haddad, “Are you a daddy?”
Haddad replied that he was.
John asked, “Then will you throw me up in the air?”
Even at that age, John recognized there were some things dads do that moms just don’t do. Fathers fill a role that mothers can’t.
My best memories of my dad are playing catch in the backyard, swimming in my aunt’s pool and telling goofy jokes.
In my last job, I collaborated on creating a training for human service workers about the role of fathers. The reason being that children who grow up without an involved father have a lot more problems, therefore needing more social services, than those with involved dads.
Lots of research shows that dads are important to children’s physical, emotional and cognitive growth. Yet, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, 18.4 million children — 1 in 4 — live without a biological, step, or adoptive father in the home.
For instance, research shows that:
- Adolescent/teen boys with a father in the home are less likely to deal drugs or carry guns. Those without a dad in the home are 279% more likely to deal drugs or carry guns.
- Daughters are less likely to engage in risky sexual behavior if they have consistent contact and a sense of closeness with their dad.
- Infant death within the first 28 days of life is four times higher in homes without dads.
- Kids with dads present do better in school, behave better and have better health.
Fathers tend to spend more of their time with children in leisure activities, whereas mothers’ time with children is more often spent doing tasks like serving dinner, grocery shopping or making sure they get to school on time.
Kids need both.
Here are some ways dads are different from moms:
- Dads like to roughhouse. That’s what John Kennedy Jr. missed about his dad being gone. Dad will swing you around by your arms and throw you in the air, while Mom tries not to look. A scraped knee to a father is not a huge catastrophe.
- Dads aren’t afraid of a little dirt. They’re cool with jumping in puddles and making messes.
- Dads have no problem having popcorn and Pop Tarts for dinner. While a mom is concerned about making sure the kids eat their vegetables, Dad is fine with bringing home a pizza or a bag of fast-food hamburgers.
- Dads sometimes act like big kids themselves. Moms can get silly, but dads amp it up to the next level. Kids love it when their dads channel their inner kid.
- Dads don’t care what you wear. If you want to wear pajama pants with cowboy boots to school, it’s fine with him.
- Dads don’t say “no” as often. If you want to stay up late or snack on cookies before supper, don’t ask Mom. Dads are OK with bending the rules now and then.
- Dads build and fix things. When you get a new bike for Christmas or a toy breaks, Dad is usually the one to put it together. Moms know how to fix things too, but dads really like to use tools. My granddaughters used to say, “Poppy fixes hard things and Lala fixes soft things” (like sewing buttons back on a coat or a nose back on a teddy bear).
- Dads think farts and poop jokes are funny too. Toilet humor is a favorite of little kids and dads.
One woman says that she has fun with her kids but, “For some reason, it seems as if those smiles are wider and those laughs are louder when daddy is around.”
So on Fathers Day, don’t forget to thank Dad for being a dad.
