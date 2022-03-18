An hour late.
On the morning when this column is due, I wake up at 6 a.m. and complete it by 9 a.m.
But thanks to the time change, this morning I got up an hour later, at 7 a.m. This has induced a slight panic. Can I finish my column in two hours instead of the usual three?
My body is having a hard time adapting to the time change. This week I haven’t slept well, which makes me tired all day, which makes me avoid physical activity.
To try to wake up, I drink more coffee. But even after three cups, I can climb back into bed at 11 a.m. and doze off. All the coffee and catnaps have the effect of making me wide awake at night.
My hunger patterns are also out of whack. I get hungry at odd times of the day, snacking at night.
You can see where this is all going.
Now our country’s representatives are considering a bill to end the “spring ahead” and “fall back” rituals.
Here, here!
Many are the arguments for and against making daylight saving time permanent. Or would it be better to make standard time permanent?
Folks talk about how dangerous it will be for children to go to school and adults go to work in the dark. And how the longer light in the evening will affect our sleep.
Remember how the days get shorter in the winter?
People in other countries cope with dark mornings. As a matter of fact, in Great Britain, it’s dark at both ends of the day.
One year, when my daughter was living in Northern Ireland, the Husband and I went to visit during the Christmas season. First we spent a few days doing some sightseeing in London. This was in mid-December.
Waking up in the dark, we decided to wait until it was light enough to launch out on our adventure. It did not get light enough until 10 a.m.
Later that day, after our visit at Westminster Cathedral, we stepped outside into the dark. At 4 p.m., it was dark.
So here in Virginia, on the shortest day, it gets dark at what … 4:45 to 4:50 p.m.? Keeping daylight saving time will move it to 5:45 p.m.? That shouldn’t interfere with our sleep. And it will decrease the hours of darkness that loom ahead of us each evening after dinner.
As a working woman sitting at a desk all day, I would often take a walk after work. Not so with a 5 p.m. sunset. Permanent daylight Saving time will allow people time to stay outdoors later.
Besides, research from the University of Michigan shows a 24 percent jump in the number of heart attacks occurring the Monday after we “spring forward” compared with other Mondays throughout the year.
At the crux of our physiological response to the time change are our circadian rhythms. The Psychology Lab at the University of Pittsburgh researches circadian rhythms, our internal clocks. These form a timing mechanism regulated at the DNA level, in the nucleus of every cell.
So every cell is potentially its own clock and these clocks regulate physiological functions in our bodies. Body temperature, blood pressure, glucose, cortisol, melatonin and testosterone are all regulated by these clocks. The clocks are part of a network that connects behind your optic nerve in a place called the SCN. When the optic nerve senses light — particularly sunlight — it communicates that to all of the cellular clocks.
Pretty fascinating, eh? The importance of sunshine.
That’s why it’s called the Sunshine Protection Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.