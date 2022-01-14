Michael “MJ” Sharpe was killed while on an international trek for peace in 2017.
An alumnus of Eastern Mennonite University, Sharpe went on to work for a United Nations Group of Experts.
Sharpe made Christian peacekeeping efforts in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Carrying no weapon himself, Sharpe urged rebels to stop fighting.
However, at age 34, he and colleague Zaida Catalán were kidnapped and executed by presumed government mercenaries, according to a book on Sharpe’s journey.
Through over 100 interviews, journalist Marshall V. King unpacks Sharpe’s 2017 death in the book, “Disarmed: The Radical Life and Legacy of Michael ‘MJ’ Sharpe.”
“The deaths of MJ and Zaida have been an international murder mystery for more than four years,” King said. “Writing a book about someone’s life involves far more than just that person’s life. I’ve tried to balance others’ privacy … as I tell MJ’s story in these pages.”
The book, published in 2022 by Harrisonburg-based Herald Press, focuses on Sharpe’s Mennonite background, according to a press release.
Sharpe’s father is a Mennonite pastor. After college, Sharpe joined the Mennonite Mission Network and conducted a peacekeeping mission in Germany.
The book details Sharpe’s personal life and legacy. The book said Sharpe had a charismatic personality and leveraged his communication skills in his work.
“MJ was an adventurous, boundary-defying overly intelligent prankster,” said Andy Gingerich, one of Sharpe’s childhood friends, in the book. “His legend will continue on and his work will continue to speak to us. True evangelical faith cannot lie sleeping.”
According to the press release, the book focuses on the future of Christian peacekeeping efforts in the wake of Sharpe and Catalán’s kidnapping and execution.
“In our fractured, divisive and power-hungry world, dare we dream that there are still authentic heroes, pioneers and martyrs advancing peace against all odds?” said Susan Schultz Huxman, president of EMU, in a review. “’Disarmed’ gives us ample proof in the form of compelling stories and revealing interviews that the answer from state departments to on the ground guides is a resounding and brave ‘yes.’”
