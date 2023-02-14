Disposable email addresses, also known as temporary email addresses, are email addresses that are created for a specific purpose or for a limited time period. They can be easily created and discarded as needed, making them a useful tool for protecting privacy and reducing the amount of spam in your primary inbox.
One of the main reasons people use disposable email addresses is to protect their personal information. Many online services, websites, and promotions require an email address in order to sign up or take part. However, providing your real email address to these entities can cause a flood of spam messages, unwanted marketing emails, and other unwanted communication. By using a disposable email address instead, you can avoid having your actual email associated with these services, which can help to keep your primary inbox free of unwanted messages.
Another reason to use disposable email addresses is to verify the security and privacy of a website or service before giving out your true email. For example, if you are signing up for a new service or website, you may not be sure about the security measures in place to protect your personal information. By using a disposable email address, you can try out the service and see if you trust it before giving out your real email. This way, you can minimize the risk of having your personal information compromised or sold to third-party companies. And yes, many online organizations sell or trade your email address. Do not doubt it.
Disposable email addresses can also sign up for online services or temporary promotions without giving away your original email. For example, if you are signing up for a trial of a new service, you may not want to provide your real email address if you are unsure if you will continue using the service after the trial period. By using a disposable email address, you can sign up for the trial without having to worry about receiving unwanted emails or having your personal information sold to third-party companies.
There are many providers of disposable email addresses, each with their own features and benefits. Some of the most popular providers include 10 Minute Mail (my favorite, 10minutemail.com and I feel it is the simplest to use), Burner Mail (burnermail.io), Email on Deck (emailondeck.com), Guerrilla Email (guerrillamail.com), and others. Make sure you read the limitations and requirements on all before you use them. At the time I wrote this they all offer a free account and some allow you to upgrade to a paid account.
These providers offer a range of features, such as the ability to create and use multiple disposable email addresses, the ability to set a time limit for the email address, and the capability to receive and send emails using the disposable email address. Some providers also offer additional features, such as the ability to use custom domains, the capability to receive attachments, and the ability to use the disposable email address with an email client.
Think about these disposable email addresses. They are a useful tool for protecting privacy and reducing the amount of spam in your primary inbox. By using a disposable email address, you can try out new services and websites, sign up for trials and promotions. You can verify the security and privacy of a website or service without having to worry about having your real email associated with unwanted messages or having your personal information compromised. Whether you are using disposable email addresses for personal or professional purposes, they offer a convenient and secure way to manage one part of your email communication.
