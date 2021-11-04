Community Events
BASIC SEWING 101, for ages 18 and older, will be taught from 2-4:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Rockingham Extension Office, 965 Pleasant Valley Road. Cost is $10. To register, contact the Rockingham County Extension Office at 564-3030 or rose4vt@vt.edu.
CENTRAL LIBRARY, 174 S. Main St., is currently uploading story time videos for pre-K kids and craft videos for K-5 kids to the Massanutten Regional Library (MRL) Youth YouTube channel, www.mrlib.org/youtube. Free. 434-4475, option 1.
COURT SQUARE THEATER, 41-F Court Square, will host showings of “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” from Nov. 4-7, and “Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” from Nov. 5-7. Tickets cost $9.50 for adults; $8.50 for seniors and students. For show times and tickets, call 433-9189 or visit valleyarts.org.
DOLLY’S DRESSMAKER AND TEA FOR TWO, will be held from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 7 at Fort Harrison — The Daniel Harrison House, 335 Main St., Dayton. Theme: “Girl’s Pastimes of the 1800’s. Includes viewing of antique 1800’s dolls in period fashion, learn how to repair and acquire 19th century dolls, more. Guided by 1800’s era reenactors in period dress. Tea will be held in the circa 1840-50’s kitchen. Those attending are asked to bring their favorite doll. Cost is $10 per adult; children younger than age 12, admitted free. fortharrisonva.org.
DON GIOVANNI, featuring the JMU Opera Theater, will be presented at 8 p.m. Nov. 12-13 and 2 p.m. Nov. 14 in Mainstage Theatre of the Forbes Center for the Performing Arts, 147 Warsaw Ave. Tickets range: $24-$25. For tickets, call 568-7000 or visit jmuforbescenter.com.
FALL STUDENT DANCE CONCERT, a showcase of new choreography featuring the work of the dance program’s young artists, will be held at 8 p.m. Nov. 11-12 and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Nov. 13 in the Earlynn J. Miller Dance Theatre of the Forbes Center for the Performing Arts, 147 Warsaw Ave. Tickets cost $12. For tickets, call 568-7000 or visit jmuforbescenter.com.
FULL STOP & FRIED MOOSE REUNION CONCERT, will be held from 8 p.m.-midnight Nov. 6 in the Highlands Room of the JMU Festival Center, 1301 Carrier Drive. Two staples of Harrisonburg and the college touring circuit in the 90s reunite for one night — ska/reggae band Full Stop and jam band Fried Moose. It’s gonna be a great night. For all ages. Tickets cost $25 and $35 and can be purchased online. ID required at door. Cash bar. fullmoose.ticketspice.com/full-stop-fried-moose-reunion.
HARRISONBURG FARMERS’ MARKET, Turner Pavilion, S. Liberty St., is open from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays through Thanksgiving Day. Featured items include plant and flower starts, produce, food, baked goods, furniture, and as the season progresses, additional items locally grown and/or produced. The market accepts SNAP and EBT, including P-EBT, and matches every EBT purchase dollar for dollar. VAharrisonburgfarmersmarket.com.
“HEAD OVER HEELS”, featuring students from the JMU School of Theatre and Dance and School of Music, will be presented at 8 p.m. Nov. 4-5 and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Nov. 6 in Mainstage Theatre of the Forbes Center for the Performing Arts, 147 Warsaw Ave. Tickets range: $24-$25. For tickets, call 568-7000 or visit jmuforbescenter.com.
JMU WIND SYMPHONY, will perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 4 in Concert Hall of the Forbes Center for the Performing Arts, 147 Warsaw Ave. Tickets range: $10-$12. For tickets, call 568-7000 or visit jmuforbescenter.com.
MASSANUTTEN TECHNICAL CENTER FIRE-RESCUE HOLIDAY MARKET, will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Broadway Volunteer Fire Department Activities Building, 117 N. Central St., Broadway. Includes local art by Robin Wilkins, woodturning by Steiners, local art and knitted dolls by Aaron Carriker, homemade jewelry, soaps, candles, soaps, and more. Vendors include Mary Kay, ThirtyOne, Scentsy, Sweet Dreams Bakery and others. MTC students will be selling baked goods and 50/50 raffle tickets.
NEW MARKET AREA LIBRARY, 160 E. Lee St., is currently open on Mondays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesdays from noon-5 p.m., Wednesdays from 1-6 p.m., Thursdays from 9 a.m.-noon and 6-8 p.m., and Fridays from noon-5 p.m. The library will be open from 1-4 Nov. 24 and closed Nov. 25 and 26 in observance of Thanksgiving. Books and Babies, for ages birth to three, is held at 10 a.m. first Fridays. Features stories, songs and rhymes. Older siblings are welcome and can be helpers. November theme: “Turkey Trot!” Preschool Storytime, for ages three to five, is held at 10 a.m. third Fridays. November session will feature stories, songs and rhymes “All About Thanksgiving!” CDC guidelines for masking and distancing to be followed for storytimes; schedules are subject to change based on public health conditions and availability of volunteers. If Shenandoah County Public Schools are closed due to inclement weather, programs will not be held. Changes and cancellations available on library Facebook page. Computer use is available without reservations. Book sales room is open. Masks and social distancing are required. 540-740-8650 or library Facebook page.
NEW MARKET AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OPEN MARKET, SunTrust parking lot, downtown New Market, is open first Saturdays from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through December and features homemade goods, crafts, jewelry and clothing. For information concerning vendor spaces, call 540-740-3212 or email nmchambr@gmail.com or stop by the chamber office from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday.
NEW MARKET FARMER’S MARKET, 9403 S. Congress St. (behind Jaliscos), is open noon-4 p.m. Fridays through mid-December. The market offers baked goods, produce, jam, jellies, local honey, peanut butter, berries, handmade items, apples and peaches in season and more. For cancellations due to weather, visit Facebook page. For information, call Donna at 540-810-0300 or Sharon at 540-820-6613.
OPEN DOORS FOOD PANTRY, 11278 Old Valley Pike, Mount Jackson, is currently offering a drive-thru food pantry, third Thursdays from 1-6 p.m.
SECOND HOME LEARNING CENTER, will be joining thousands of theatrical organizations around the globe by producing their own local production of Music Theatre International’s All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre. Production will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 and 3 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Arts Council of the Valley's Court Square Theater, 41-F Court Square. Free. valleyarts.org/performances/2021/11/13/all-together-now-presented-by-second-home-learning-center.
SONGS FOR THE VALLEY, will host award-winning singer-songwriter and author Andrew Peterson in concert from 7-9 p.m. Nov. 5 at Crosslink Community Church, 4904 South Valley Pike, Rockingham. General admission tickets cost $25 for adults and $15 for child/youth/student, family of 4 for more, and groups of 8 or more. All early entry tickets are $10 each and VIP tickets, $20 each, and need to be purchased in addition to regular admission ticket. Each transaction includes iTickets charges for processing. VIP seating includes early entry, Q-and-A, and meet and greet with Peterson. For tickets, visit itickets.com/events/445006.
First Fridays
FIRST FRIDAYS DOWNTOWN, presented by the Arts Council of the Valley, will offer both in-person and/or virtual options from 5-8 p.m. Nov. 5, at participating venues. First Friday venues include: Arts Incarnate, Dancing with Karen, Explore More Discovery Museum, Gaines Group Architects/CW Depot, Harrisonburg Baptist Church, Heritage Bakery & Café, Hess Financial, Horizon Gifts, Hotel Madison & Shenandoah Valley Conference Center, The little Gallery Underground, Look West Gallery at The Mark-It, OASIS Fine Art and Craft, The Oliver Art House (Broadway), Park Gables Gallery at VMRC, Restless Moons Brewing, Rockingham Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, Sage Bird Ciderworks, Smith House Galleries, Ten Thousand Villages, The Virginia Quilt Museum, Wilson Downtown Gallery. Free. For more information, visit valleyarts.org.
Exhibits
ARTS COUNCIL OF THE VALLEY (ACV) SMITH HOUSE GALLERIES, 311 S. Main St., will host an opening reception for the ACV 6th Annual Artist Member Exhibition from 5-8 p.m. Nov. 5, during First Fridays Downtown. Exhibit will feature the works of 32 artists and will be open through December. Exhibits are currently available virtually at facebook.com/acofthevalley and valleyarts.org/current-exhibition. 801-8779 or valleyarts.org.
BEVERLY PERDUE ART GALLERY, main floor, John Kenny Forrer Learning Commons, Bridgewater College, are open from 7:30 a.m.-midnight Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, and noon-midnight Sunday. Face masks required, regardless of vaccination status. Free.
DUKE HALL GALLERY OF FINE ART, Duke Hall, JMU, 820 S. Main St., will feature “Exuberance: Dialogue in African American Abstract Painting,” through Dec. 10. A discussion on the history and politics of African American painting will be led by Dr. Jordana Saggese, associate professor at the University of Maryland, at 5 p.m. Nov. 10 in the Duke Gallery Court. Contributing artist Lisa Corinne Davis will offer an online artist talk at 5 p.m. Nov. 16. Free. Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
FRANCES PLECKER EDUCATION CENTER, Edith J. Carrier Arboretum, JMU, is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Free. ejcarboretum@jmu.edu.
INSTITUTE FOR CREATIVE INQUIRY (ICI), Roop Hall, JMU, will feature “Imaging Women in the Space Age” through Dec. 10. Additional items of the exhibit can be found in the second floor hallway of JMU’s EnGeo building. Free. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday; Friday and other times by appointment. 568-5656.
OASIS FINE ART & CRAFT, 103 S. Main St., features the Water Street Window. The gallery is open 12-5 p.m. daily. For information, call 442-8188 or visit oasisartgallery.org.
PARK GABLES GALLERY, 1491 Virginia Ave., is open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Visitors are required to screen in and follow mask protocols in place at VMRC. Free admission. www.vmrc.org/park-gables-gallery.
PLAINS DISTRICT MEMORIAL MUSEUM, 176 N. Main St., Timberville, is now open Thursday through Sunday, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. The museum is currently featuring, “Women Pioneers of Plains District,” exhibit recognizes some of the women who were the first or early leaders in Plans District who helped change the traditional male roles in politics, education, business, music, military and community services. An early service club featured is the Plains District Woman’s Club. Part of the current exhibit includes pictures of the winners and memorabilia from the Miss Plains District Contest, which was hosted by the club. The exhibit will be on display through December. Free. 540-896-7900 or plainsmuseum@comcast.net.
ROCKTOWN HISTORY|HRHS, MUSEUM, GENEALOGY & RESEARCH LIBRARY, BOOKSTORE, TOURIST INFO, 382 High St. Dayton, is currently open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. Masks requested. Gallery admission: adults $8, seniors (65+) $7, children and students always free. 540-879-2681 or rocktownhistory.org.
THE VIRGINIA QUILT MUSEUM, 301 S. Main St., is featuring “Hometown Girl: Appliqued Quilts of Mimi Dietrich”, ”Twisted Quilts by Mary Kerr” and “What the Bees See: Botanical 3d quilts by Andrea Finch” through Feb. 9. The museum will also feature three new exhibits curated from quilts from VQM’s permanent collection. Admission is $8, general, and $7, seniors. The museum’s three floors of rotating exhibits are open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, visit vaquiltmuseum.org, email Paige Moorman at vqm.marketing.coordinator@gmail.com or call 433-3818.
WAREHOUSE ART GALLERY, 15 Campbell St., Luray, is currently featuring a new collection of one of a kind arm and leg warmers and clothing by artist Charleen Johnston (aka Bliss Ninja); a selection of photographs by artist Ron Meliment and Tony DiStefano, and paintings and wall sculptures by artist Chance Liscomb. The Warehouse also features a great selection and price range of artwork throughout the gallery including paintings, sculpture, jewelry, wooden bowls, ceramics, photographs, etc. Now open 7 days a week. Warehouse hours: noon-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Open also by chance or appointment, call 540-742-3620. Call or check website for potential changes. WarehouseArtGallery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.