I know you, like others, think you do not need a password manager. You make all of your passwords by either taking your best password and add a number to it, or a word, or another identifier that you can remember.
Or an even worse idea, use the same tough password over and over on everything. You think, “No one could break that one!” Well, maybe, but if you ever lose that one password to a bad person — or a friend that becomes an enemy — they will have access to all of your accounts. That is very dangerous.
As many other tech people today, I also suggest you use a password manager. Why should you use a password manager? There are several very good reasons. The first reason is for security. Password managers can generate and store strong, unique passwords for each of your accounts, reducing the risk of password-related security breaches. Another reason is that they are very convenient to use. They can automatically fill in login credentials for you on any saved site. This saves you time and effort. You may never need to type in a password again. Also, by keeping all of your usernames and passwords in one secured place it helps you to be more organized. You will only have to remember one really great password for your manager and no others. You will not have to worry about where you wrote them down.
Also, if you get one of the major applications, you will have full access to your credentials on multiple devices. This means that a password manager can sync your passwords across all of your phones, tablets and computers. Also, it does not matter if it is Windows, Apple or Android-based. They will all work.
Most of them will also work when you are using two-factor authentication for any or all of your accounts. Many password managers offer built-in support for 2FA, which provides an extra layer of security to your accounts by requiring a second form of authentication along with your password. This is currently one of the best ways to protect accounts and if it is available to your accounts. I strongly suggest you use 2FA.
Some password managers allow you to share passwords securely with trusted family members, friends, or colleagues. This makes it easier to collaborate on shared accounts. Is this a good idea? Well, that is up to you and them. Remember, if you give anyone a password, they may own your account the same as you. This means they can change the password and not tell you about it.
Some password managers can analyze your existing passwords and provide a strength rating. This can help you identify weak or compromised passwords and replace them with stronger ones. I recommend BitWarden — select the ‘Personal’ link at BitWarden.com — since it is the one I have used successfully for years. It works well and creates all of my passwords and pops them in the right spot when needed. There are many out there. If you are interested in finding some recommendations, check PC Magazine’s website. An article there has recommendations for the best free password managers of 2023.
Overall, using a password manager is a best practice in online security. Like floss for your teeth, it can help you improve your overall digital hygiene by keeping your online accounts more secure and organized.
