One of the more confusing aspects of aging is the aches and pains that come and go.
For instance, one night last week I woke up to use the bathroom and when my left foot hit the floor, a shock of pain made me recoil. The pain was centered beneath the bone on the outside of my foot and emanated to the bottom.
Setting it down again, I limped to the bathroom and back. When I laid back down, the pain prevented me from falling asleep until I found a comfortable position.
The next morning, it still hurt badly. I researched it but could find nothing applicable on any of the reputable medical or podiatry websites.
But the more I walked on it, the better it felt. I even took a three-mile walk with a neighbor.
The next day, it was gone. Totally gone.
What was that?
Age-related pains began in my 50s. I’d wake up in the morning with stiff, aching hips. It took a few minutes of moving around before I could walk normally.
I complained about it to my daughters and my doctor. It’s a good thing I did, because they all recommended yoga. My older daughter gave me a yoga mat and a beginner’s DVD.
Now, as long as I do yoga occasionally, I have no hip pain. When I do yoga two or three times a week, it builds strength as well as flexibility. Rather than weights, yoga uses your body weight as resistance. I also work out with light weights several times a week.
In a Cleveland Clinic interview titled, “Dealing with Common Aches and Pains As We Age,” Dr. Donald Ford stresses the importance of exercising, and particularly stretching.
“It’s great to lift weights, it’s great to build your muscles, but what’s really important is how flexible you keep yourself,” Dr. Ford says. “The more you do that and the more consistently you do that, the fewer problems you’re going to have in terms of aches and pains as you get older.”
Over the years, I’ve gone to yoga classes and used DVDs. Each teacher, it seems, teaches me something different. When I move into a pose, I hear their voices.
For instance, in downward facing dog pose, one teacher said to “move your shoulder blades together.” Another said to have your feet and hands aligned on the mat. Another said to pedal your feet to gently stretch your way into getting those heels down.
So yoga, for me, is all about tweaking the poses. This helps me to be more aware of my body, both on the mat and off the mat.
When I was younger, exercise was all about more reps, heavier weights, increasing speed, adding miles. Although I still challenge myself in those ways, it’s much gentler. I’m much more likely to walk or bicycle with a friend at a conversational pace. This has the effect of adding more miles without focusing on it.
This month, I’m learning that this applies to yoga, too. My tendency in doing twist poses has been to feel the stretch, then push it as far as I can. That has led me to overstretch. In doing so, I’ve been injuring myself.
I finally connected this to the pain I feel in my ribs when reaching for something on the top shelf or turning my upper body to look out the car window.
Which brings me back to the mystery pain in my foot. I suspect it may have come from overstretching my outer ankle in a standing yoga pose.
Lesson learned.
