When it comes to how you interact with people, are you happy being in charge of others and tend to put your agenda first?
Or are you more concerned about others’ expectations and being dependable?
Or do you tend to act slowly and be somewhat introverted?
One of the many fascinating things about the Enneagram is its groups of three.
The Enneagram — from the Greek ennea, for nine — is an ancient system that identifies nine personality types. Within those nine types are several differently composed triads.
Today I’m going to talk briefly about the stances triad and give you a personal example of how this knowledge has impacted me.
The word stance refers to how we stand or carry ourselves: aggressive, dependent or withdrawing.
Knowing about your stance helps you understand why you react to other people and situations the way you do. It’s how you get what you need or want. While you can’t change your stance, the awareness may lead to you tempering your behavior when necessary.
Knowing about others’ stances helps you understand why other people react the way they do. While you can’t change their behavior, you can choose how you respond to them.
For example, here’s a behavior that’s been driving me nuts. I’m in the grocery store, trying to get a better look at the yogurts, so I step closer to the case, next to another person standing there.
“I’m sorry,” she says, as she moves away.
Now, I wasn’t touching that person and they have just as much right to be there as I do. Why are they apologizing?
It’s possible they’re in the dependent stance.
So types 3, 7 and 8 are in the aggressive stance. They move against people. They’re focused on what they need or want. They tend to be energetic, determined, impatient. They may struggle with connecting to their emotions and others’ emotions.
Examples of this stance include Oprah Winfrey, Jim Carrey and Teddy Roosevelt.
Enneagram types 1, 2 and 6 are in the dependent stance. They move toward people. They offer compliant solutions to get what they need or want. They tend to be relational, problem-solving and concerned for the greater good. They may struggle with thinking independently.
Examples of this stance include Gandhi, Mother Teresa and Woody Allen.
Types 4, 5 and 9 are in the withdrawing stance. They move away from people. They find fulfillment in their rich inner worlds. They rely on their inner strength and knowledge for answers. They tend to be self-aware, imaginative and curious. They may struggle with feeling their presence is significant.
Examples of this stance include Jackie Kennedy, Georgia O’Keefe and the Dali Lama.
As a type 4, I’m in the withdrawing stance. The Husband, a type 8, is in the aggressive stance.
When we have a conflict, he tends to be rather forceful in expressing his opinion. I interpret it as anger and, since I tend to be afraid of angry people, I stop engaging and withdraw.
In turn, The Husband is not aware of the impact of his behavior. He interprets my withdrawal as not caring and giving in.
See how this can lead to a total misunderstanding?
Since learning this, over the past few years I’ve been trying to stay engaged. I try to maintain eye contact, speak up, and stand or sit up straight. Not easy!
At first it was extremely difficult. It felt so wrong to behave like that. But over time it’s been feeling, not natural, but less unnatural.
My next step, even more scary, is to respond differently to others.
What stance are you? How would you like to change?
