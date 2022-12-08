Is the Christmas story a myth?
According to Benet’s Reader’s Encyclopedia, a myth is a story, belonging to any culture, that is derived from primitive beliefs, presenting supernatural episodes to explain cosmic forces and the natural order. Myths are generally concerned with the same themes: creation, divinity, the significance of life and death, natural phenomena, and the adventures of mythical heroes.
Roman and Greek myths come first to mind. In Greece, I saw reminders of those stories everywhere. I have a small statue of Athena, the lovely goddess without whose help Odysseus would not have made it home.
“Myths … are heroic struggles to comprehend the truth in the world,” wrote the artist Ansel Adams.
Certainly the birth of Christ—a story about a god being born as a human child—qualifies as a myth. C.S. Lewis calls the biblical account of Christ a “true myth.”
“A man who disbelieved the Christian story as fact but continually fed on it as myth would, perhaps, be more spiritually alive than one who assented and did not think much about it,” writes Lewis.
People who went to Sunday school as children often have good recall of Bible stories like Noah’s ark, David and Goliath, and Joshua’s battle at Jericho. These are myths that serve as vessels for truth. Whether or not they are fact is not the point.
Here is how the Christmas story begins in the gospel of Luke:
God sent the angel Gabriel to Nazareth, a town in Galilee, to a virgin pledged to be married to a man named Joseph, a descendant of David. The virgin’s name was Mary. The angel went to her and said, “Greetings, you who are highly favored! The Lord is with you.”
Mary was greatly troubled at his words and wondered what kind of greeting this might be. But the angel said to her, “Do not be afraid, Mary; you have found favor with God. You will conceive and give birth to a son, and you are to call him Jesus. He will be great and will be called the Son of the Most High. …and his kingdom will never end.”
We say that God is love, but what does that mean? It’s an abstract statement that holds no real meaning for us. But if we tell a story about God emptying himself of his divinity to become a human baby and live among us, then that gives us a sense of God’s deep desire to be with us.
“For it is not that ‘God’ is a myth, but that myth is a revelation of a divine life in man. It is not we who invent myth; rather, it speaks to us as a Word of God,” writes Clyde Kilby, an English professor.
Maybe this helps to explain why children love stories so much, why they ask for the same stories over and over.
“The power of stories is that they are telling us that life adds up somehow, that life itself is like a story,” writes Frederick Buechner. “And this grips us and fascinates us because of the feeling it gives us that if there is any meaning in life—in Hamlet’s, in Mary’s, in Christ’s—then there is meaning also in our lives.”
“…It makes us listen to the storyteller with great intensity,” Buechner continues, “because in this way all his stories are about us and because it is always possible that he may give us some clue as to what the meaning of our lives is.”
The Christmas story communicates a truth. Whether it’s factual or not does not matter.
Do your children a lifelong kindness. Tell them the story.
