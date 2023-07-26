Farmers Market Seeking Submitted Tomato Recipes

Calling all tomato lovers! TomatoFest 2023 is just two weeks away. We're putting together a small tomato recipe book to share. We'd love to include your tastiest tomato recipes. Send your recipe to hburgfarmersmarket@gmail.com to have it included.
I love switching up the flavors of a classic caprese salad. I was inspired by the basil that's currently available from North Mountain Produce by the bag and wanted to make something a little heartier. Here's my crispy garlic basil rice! Serve as a side or with some homegrown tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and balsamic.
Crispy Garlic Basil Rice
Ingredients
- 2 cups cooked rice
- 2 sprigs of basil leaves, about 1/4 cup
- 2 cloves garlic
- 2 tbs olive oil
- Small pinch of salt and pepper
- Spicy pepper finely chopped of crushed pepper, to taste, optional
Optional Ingredients
- Tomatoes of choice, optional
- Fresh mozzarella cheese, optional
- Balsamic vinegar, optional
Method
Finely slice the basil and garlic. Set aside some of the basil for topping later.
Heat a small pan over medium heat.
Add olive oil.
Once the oil is hot, add the garlic.
Sauté until it is just browned.
Add salt and pepper, optional spicy pepper and most of the basil to the oil and let it get crispy. This will only take a few seconds.
Pour hot oil over warm rice.
For the optional pairing, slice a fresh tomato and fresh mozzarella. Serve with the rice and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar. Top with the reserved fresh basil, and a small pinch of salt and pepper.
Bon appetit,
Halee
The Harrisonburg Farmers’ Market takes place weekly at the Turner Pavilion, 228 South Liberty Street, in Harrisonburg Tuesdays and Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market features dozens of local vendors, supports biodiversity, organic farming, seasonal produce and the local economy. Learn more online at harrisonburgfarmersmarket.com or by calling 540-476-3377.
