 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
exclusive centerpiece

Farmers Market Seeking Submitted Tomato Recipes

  • 0
IMG_7078.jpg

Colorful cherry tomatoes are shown at the Harrisonburg Farmers' Market. Tomatoes are the highlight of an upcoming festival at the Turner Pavilion. 

Calling all tomato lovers! TomatoFest 2023 is just two weeks away. We're putting together a small tomato recipe book to share. We'd love to include your tastiest tomato recipes. Send your recipe to hburgfarmersmarket@gmail.com to have it included. 

I love switching up the flavors of a classic caprese salad. I was inspired by the basil that's currently available from North Mountain Produce by the bag and wanted to make something a little heartier. Here's my crispy garlic basil rice! Serve as a side or with some homegrown tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and balsamic.

IMG_7074.jpg

Crispy garlic basil rice is a summertime side dish that can be served with a caprese salad or meat of choice. This recipe is featured this week by the Harrisonburg Farmers' Market.

Crispy Garlic Basil Rice

Ingredients

  • 2 cups cooked rice
  • 2 sprigs of basil leaves, about 1/4 cup
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 2 tbs olive oil
  • Small pinch of salt and pepper
  • Spicy pepper finely chopped of crushed pepper, to taste, optional

Optional Ingredients

  • Tomatoes of choice, optional
  • Fresh mozzarella cheese, optional
  • Balsamic vinegar, optional

Method

Finely slice the basil and garlic. Set aside some of the basil for topping later. 

Heat a small pan over medium heat.

Add olive oil.

Once the oil is hot, add the garlic.

Sauté until it is just browned.

Add salt and pepper, optional spicy pepper and most of the basil to the oil and let it get crispy. This will only take a few seconds. 

Pour hot oil over warm rice.

For the optional pairing, slice a fresh tomato and fresh mozzarella. Serve with the rice and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar. Top with the reserved fresh basil, and a small pinch of salt and pepper.

Bon appetit,

Halee

The Harrisonburg Farmers’ Market takes place weekly at the Turner Pavilion, 228 South Liberty Street, in Harrisonburg Tuesdays and Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market features dozens of local vendors, supports biodiversity, organic farming, seasonal produce and the local economy. Learn more online at harrisonburgfarmersmarket.com or by calling 540-476-3377.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.