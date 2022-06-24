Someone was shaking me awake.
“Come downstairs,” Dad whispered so as not to rouse my sister in the other bed. “I brought home some ice cream for you.”
I followed my dad down the stairs. Sure enough, there on the dining room table was an ice cream sundae from the Carvel store near our house.
To my 6-year-old self, it felt like the middle of the night, but if he’d come straight from the Carvel store, it couldn’t have been past 11 pm.
My father was a fun guy. Larger than life, at home and in public. Everything he did was big, whether it was spending money on dinner out or voicing his displeasure at a mistake.
As the oldest of four, I went places with him that my younger siblings did not. When I was 9, he took me to a field day event at an orphanage, Little Flower Children’s Home. He was great with kids, and these orphans touched his heart. He played games with them, gave out awards, made them laugh. One little girl followed him around all day. When it was time to leave, she wanted to come home with us.
He took me to political rallies. Once he borrowed a flatbed truck to campaign for local candidate. I was on the back of the truck with several musicians and enthusiastic supporters. It was a Saturday, and we cruised down the main street of small towns and around parking lots of shopping centers. The band played “You are My Sunshine” and “When the Saints Go Marching In” while the rest of us sang and clapped, and Dad spoke through a megaphone.
This and other experiences gave me the impression that politics was fun. If only.
While I was growing up, Dad had lots of jobs: restaurant manager, luncheonette owner, bookkeeper, delivery man, supervisor. He sometimes took me to work with him. At Brookhaven National Laboratory, he was a supervisor on a project called the Bubble Chamber. He and his crew monitored the hydrogen activity inside the nuclear reactor via data on computer monitors. The computer itself — this was the 1960s — was the size of my kitchen.
One time, we recorded a skit for his crew’s Christmas party. In the bathroom with his reel-to-reel recorder, we used funny voices to act as nuclear particles, having a conversation while the bathtub was running.
Dad was fun, but I was afraid of him.
My father weighed at least 300 pounds, and he was loud. He angered just as easily as he laughed, and you never knew which was going to happen. He yelled at us kids, as well as my mom. He was adept in the art of ridicule. I did my best to stay on his good side, so I ran errands for him, gave him my attention and maintained good grades in school.
Funny, my sisters and brother saw me as his pandered favorite child, and in some ways that’s true. I treasure many of the things we did together. But in order to maintain our close relationship, I became someone else, the person he wanted me to be, until I hit my teen years.
Dad died when I was 36. The diabetes he’d sometimes battled, sometimes ignored, finally had the last say.
In our last real conversation together, he tried to convey how much he loved me and my siblings. Maybe he was also trying to apologize.
He did, later in life, join the Catholic church. He was good friends with his elderly parish priest. I hope going to weekly confession was good for his soul. I hope he made peace with God.
I’ve made my peace with him.
