This old thing?
I bought this at Gertz in Hicksville in August of 1995, that time we were staying with Grandma. It’s a black, fine cotton blazer, no collar, and falls beneath the hip. I wore it often when I worked at the newspaper, because it looks professional, even when paired with jeans.
Do you remember where and when you purchased certain items of clothing?
Also at Gertz that day I fell in love with a pair of shoes. The first thing I noticed was their French heels. Remember French heels? I love French heels. Curvy, yet stable.
Dress designer Mainbocher once said, “I have never known a … woman whose appearance was not, in large part, an outward reflection of her inner self.”
The French heel on these shoes was 2½ inches high. They were rich brown leather with a peek-a-boo toe and a strap across the back. The problem is, they didn’t stay on well with nylons. And they were definitely a wear-with-nylons type of shoe.
(I’ve never understood the complaints about nylon stockings. When they went out of vogue, many women felt liberated. I mean, I do go bare-legged with summer dresses, of course. It’s cooler. But for dressing up? Most women — there are exceptions — can’t pull it off without stockings.)
Then there’s the black shirt I bought at a yard sale in Bridgewater. Now, I don’t usually stop at yard sales that major in clothing, but this had just one table. The shirt is like the kind John Wayne wore, with the bib that buttons up each side, except it’s a thick, stretchy fabric and pullover. I wore it long after it got all ripped and faded. So comfortable and stylish.
(Stylish is not the same as “in style.” Stylish doesn’t mean what everyone else is wearing. It’s anything you look great in.)
Get this. I still have the shirt I was wearing when I met the husband. For my 17th birthday, my grandmother gave me a shirt I didn’t like. So I took it back to Swezey’s in Patchogue and exchanged it for this one.
(Swezey’s was a wonderful place and took up a whole corner block downtown. They sold everything from clothing to furniture. Think mini-Macy’s. Going in the front door brought you into the jewelry department. To the left was a stairway to the second floor, to the dress department. Oh, the Saturdays I spent there with Barbara Valenta, trying on beautiful dresses and blouses and skirts that we could not afford. The saleswomen were kind to us regardless.)
So the shirt is brown knit with orange trim that laces up in the front. It’s a wee bit tighter than it was in 1971, but I squeeze into in annually for old times’ sake.
Do you have favorite bum-around-the-house clothes? For years, my favorite Saturday T-shirt has been from a Super Gr8 Film Festival. It’s deep gray, soft and roomy. I still wear it a lot, with loose-fitting jeans or yoga pants.
Speaking of stylish, I’ve had several black berets over the years.
A beret is easy to plop on your head on a bad hair day. Or if I need a splash of color (I maroon, orangey-red, purple…). I usually wear it off to the side, like the French. A beret always stays put. No hat pins required.
If Mainbocher is right, that clothing reflects our inner selves, this may explain why I remember the history of certain clothes, become attached to some items and have difficulty getting rid of them.
And why I’m so drawn to curvy, yet stable, French heels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.