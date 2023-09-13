Feeling Fall? Roasted Sweet Potato Salad Reflects Changing Seasons

The time of year where we’re savoring every last drop of summer produce and reluctantly welcoming fall produce has arrived. Because the scorching heat has unfortunately decided to stay, I am still on my summer salad kick. This time I’ve added a roasted touch of fall because I can’t wait until it cools off to use my oven.
My friend, DeAnne, who helped me develop delicious recipes while in Buena Fortuna this winter, is here visiting! Of course we talked recipes for my newsletter submission and she proposed a sweet potato salad. I loved the idea because I never would’ve made a potato salad with sweet potatoes, which is why I love chatting food and recipes with folks. We came up with this combination to utilize some ingredients from my very thirsty garden and to twist up boring ole, mayonnaise-y, potato salad. This version is vegan, but you can swap in cotija cheese for the nutritional yeast, instead. And, if you are unlike me and refuse to use your oven in this heat, you can steam the potatoes instead of roasting. It will make about 2 to 3 side servings.
Summer Sweet Potato Salad
Ingredients For The Potatoes
- 1 large or 2 medium sweet potatoes
- Neutral oil like grapeseed or canola
- 1/2 teaspoon each of salt and pepper
- Garlic powder 1/2 tsp
- Cumin 1/4 tsp
- Paprika 1/4 tsp
Dressing Ingredients
- 2 limes
- 2 tbsp oil
- 2 tsp honey
- 1/2 to a full jalapeno depending on your spice tolerance
- 3 tbsps fresh cilantro or oregano
- 1 clove garlic
- Salt and pepper to taste
Salad Ingredients
- 1 red bell pepper
- 1/4 red onion
- 1 tbsp nutritional yeast
- Lots of love
Method
Preheat oven to 425°.
Cut potatoes to 1/4 inch cubes and place in roasting vessel (I used a large cast iron). Drizzle with oil and add spices. Stir until evenly coated.
Roast for 20 to 25 minutes, until the potatoes are soft. Let cool.
While the potatoes are roasting, make your miso en place. Mince garlic, finely dice the jalapeno, dice the red pepper and red onion.
To a jar or bowl, add the oil, honey, lime juice, jalapeno, cilantro or oregano, garlic and salt and pepper. Shake or whisk until its emulsified. Taste and adjust seasoning to your taste.
In a large bowl add the cooled sweet potatoes, onion, red pepper, and nutritional yeast. Drizzle the dressing over it and mix until evenly coasted and combined.
Let rest in the fridge until it’s chill.
Bon appetit, Halee and DeAnne
The Harrisonburg Farmers’ Market takes place weekly at the Turner Pavilion, 228 South Liberty Street, in Harrisonburg Tuesdays and Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market features dozens of local vendors, supports biodiversity, organic farming, seasonal produce and the local economy. Learn more online at harrisonburgfarmersmarket.com or by calling 540-476-3377.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.