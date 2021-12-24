While libraries were closed down in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the use of e-books surged across the country, and the Harrisonburg area was no exception. The trend has continued in 2021, according to Susan Versen, head of adult collections for Massanutten Regional Library.
Along with e-books, the trend of readers seeking out more diverse authors and books on equity and racism in the country continued to be at the top of lists after 2020 and the murder of George Floyd and the civil upheaval for racial justice.
"Fiction has generally been more popular, but nonfiction is holding its own," Versen said.
The top five most checked out adult fiction books were:
- "The Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah
- "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig
- "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett
- "Sooley: A Novel" by John Grisham
- "A Gambling Man" by David Baldacci
The top five most checked out adult nonfiction books were:
- "Caste: The Origins of our Discontents" by Isabel Wilkerson
- "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle
- "A Promised Land" by Barack Obama
- "Greenlights" by Matthew McConaughey
- "Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age" by Sanjay Gupta
The top five most checked out e-books were:
- "Cold Mourning: Stonechild and Rouleau Mystery Series, Book 1" (unabridged) by Brenda Chapman and Michelle St. John
- "Bridgerton Collection, Volume 1: Bridgerton Series, Books 1-3" by Julia Quinn
- "The Vanishing Half: A Novel" by Brit Bennett
- "The Midnight Library: A Novel" by Matt Haig
- "A Promised Land" (unabridged) by Barack Obama
The top five most checked out young adult novels were:
- "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" Hunger Games - Prequel by Suzanne Collins
- "The Lightning Thief" Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Book 1 by Rick Riordan
- "The Lost Hero" The Heroes of Olympus – Book 1 by Rick Riordan
- "The Red Pyramid" The Kane Chronicles – Book 1 by Rick Riordan
- "The Son of Neptune" The Heroes of Olympus – Book 2 by Rick Riordan
The top five most checked out juvenile novels were:
- "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: the Deep End" Diary of a Wimpy Kid – Book 15 by Jeff Kinney
- "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Old School" Diary of a Wimpy Kid – Book 10 by Jeff Kinney
- "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone" Harry Potter – Book 1 by J.K. Rowling
- "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway" Diary of a Wimpy Kid – Book 12 by Jeff Kinney
- "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Cabin Fever" Diary of a Wimpy Kid – Book 6 by Jeff Kinney
The top five most checked out picture books were:
- "If You Give a Cat a Cupcake" by Laura Joffe Numeroff
- "The Pigeon Needs a Bath!" by Mo Willems
- "The Pigeon Goes to School!" by Mo Willems
- "If You Give a Pig a Pancake" by Laura Joffe Numeroff
- "Pete the Cat and His Four Groovy Buttons" by Eric Litwin
As for the young adult and children's books, Denise Munro, youth services coordinator for the Massauntten Regional Library said: "Numeroff’s characters and Pete the Cat both have television shows on Amazon, which may contribute to their popularity. For the most part these are also characters/books that have been around for more than a decade. They have become popular classics that parents and teachers alike choose to read to kids and kids ask for more of. The books use rhythm, rhyme and repetition that enable young readers to get into the story and predict what will happen next and thus participate in the telling."
