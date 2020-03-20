It’s been a strange week.
Last Friday when I wrote about the coronavirus, most of us were still just absorbing the news of its possible impact. We were buying hand sanitizer, and stocking up canned goods, meats and toilet paper should we have to be quarantined.
Since then, we’ve learned of more cases. It’s heartbreaking to learn of the countries and states that have been hard hit, such as China, Italy and Washington state.
With all of the fear and panic around me, I have limited my news to a few basic sources. Of course, I rely on the Daily News-Record for updates on how the coronavirus is affecting us here in the central to northern Shenandoah Valley.
And remember, the newspaper can only report what information the authorities release. I’m thankful that the publishers have “let down” the paywall on www.dnronline.com for its coronavirus-related stories.
However, I exercise caution when accessing news from large corporate media outlets. Why? Because so much of it is intended to generate fear. A steady diet of fear creates dopamine in the body. Dopamine is the chemical that causes us to have physical addictions to things like gambling, shopping and scrolling through Facebook feeds.
Being a newspaper reporter myself for many years taught me the habit of going directly to sources for accurate data. Each of these websites also offers expert information on what we should be doing to prevent ourselves and others from getting the virus.
For information about what’s going on in Virginia, I’ve been accessing the Virginia Dept. of Health website, vdh.virginia.gov. The coronavirus surveillance page shows a map where the cases are in the state, along with a list of which cities and counties. VDH updates the information around noon each day.
At the national level, I’ve been using the website of the Centers for Disease Control at cdc.gov. Like the VDH, site, it features a map and list of cases in each state.
For the global perspective, I’ve been turning to the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center. It features an interactive map showing cases around the world along with lists of new cases, deaths and recoveries in countries, provinces and states.
On Tuesday, John Hopkins held a live webcast with several of its experts (the recording is available to watch now). They discussed their work on a vaccine, some of the difficulties that caused the virus to get ahead of us here in the U.S. and the importance of “flattening the curve.”
They also discussed practical information, like how long the virus can live on surfaces and what household chemicals are effective at killing the virus on contact.
The news outlet I turn to most often is the Christian Science Monitor. They, too, have removed their paywall for coronavirus news at csmonitor.com.
“So we have focused not just on the course of the illness, but how the world is responding, and what that says about our sense of humanity, of responsibility, of interconnectedness, and our demand for further progress — all while allaying fear,” it states about their approach to coverage. “Amid 24-hour news and misinformation on social media, we seek to be essential to giving our readers accurate information and peace of mind.”
Spreading fear and panic is what causes our neighbors to hoard all the toilet paper, to blame the Chinese people, to lose their tempers.
We live in one of the most beautiful areas in the world. And it’s springtime. Take a ride in your car down some rural roads to see the baby calves and goat kids. Take a hike. Take a deep breath.
Peace be with you.
