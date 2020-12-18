In a different year, Harrisonburg Baptist Church members would plan to feast on Christmas dinner, relish in cantatas from the choir and tenderly watch as the children’s group performed a reenactment of the Christmas story.
But coronavirus concerns caused traditional Christmas Eve service and festivities to pivot online or be canceled, so Rev. Matt Winters envisioned neighbors collecting around the downtown church for a shared relearning of the Christmas story.
Guided by luminaries circling the chapel and ending at the silhouette of a nativity display on Main Street, passersby can stop and enjoy the Christmas story in Stations of the Manger.
Starting on Liberty Street, a path encircling the church guides individuals along nine stations with QR codes that redirect to highlights of the story and end with questions for participants to reflect, as written by Winters and Rev. Eli Withers.
“Even during a pandemic, people still seem to be crazy busy, and our focus is pulled in a lot of different directions, so we’re trying to provide a space of peace where they can listen to this quiet music and also ask some questions of what God’s doing in our lives,” Withers said.
Along with the story and questions, each station is accompanied by a variety of musical recordings selected by the church praise band leader and director of music and worship.
Director of Music and Worship Gary Ritcher said the musical arrangements at Stations of the Manger include organ and piano, vocal ensembles and orchestral recordings from members of the church in a medley of traditional and contemporary fashion to reflect the church and season.
“There’s sort of slow reflective music and then there’s other music that really is full of joy and energy and celebration,” Ritcher said. “December is full of hustle and bustle, and I think the Stations of the Manger invites you to slow down and think about this story.”
Withers said winter and the end of the year can feel heavy and straining on anyone, with or without the pandemic, so she hopes the questions at each station guide people to find harmony and renewed calling in their lives.
“We’re just hoping this can be a Christmas card to the community,” Withers said. “Just helping people recognize God moving in our lives today in the same way he worked in the ordinary lives of people on that first Christmas.”
In Catholicism, Stations of the Cross is a series of gospel images following Jesus Christ from his crucifixion day to heavenly ascension for worshipers to honor in spirit and prayer. Harrisonburg Baptist Church does a version of Stations of the Cross on Good Friday re-imagined for congregation interaction, and Withers said Stations of the Manger was born from a similar concept.
With each station’s reflections, congregation member Shirley Cobb said she felt a connection to the characters of the Christmas story. Protestant born and raised, Cobb said the stations allowed her to re-experience the Christmas story, better understanding the big picture of God’s plans.
“Actually walking around it kind of adds to that metaphor that we’re all on a journey and as we go to each station of the Christmas story, it uncovers different layers of feeling,” she said. “There was a freshness to it. It’s kind of like meeting Jesus again for the first time.”
Stations of the Manger will remain up for people to visit on their own time until Christmas Day at Harrisonburg Baptist Church, located at 501 S. Main St. The stations are also available online at www.hbcalive.org/stations-of-the-manger.
