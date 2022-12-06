Lee Hartman, of Bridgewater, could probably teach a university course on oenology — the study of wines and winemaking.
However, Hartman, winemaker at Bluestone Vineyard in Bridgewater, said he studied history as an undergraduate at a local university.
“I have zero business being a winemaker,” Hartman said, joking. “I’ve kind of grown to become a winemaker right next to the grapevines.”
Eastern Mennonite University, Hartman’s alma mater, recently created the “1200 Park” label for Bluestone Vineyard. Under the label, Hartman crafted two unique wines that were introduced at a November alumni event held at the Shenandoah Valley winery and vineyard in honor of the university.
“We just kind of shared what we do,” Hartman said. “Being able to have everybody out and show people what we do and let them see it, it introduced us to more people who were interested in the winery.”
Hartman worked with representatives from the university to develop a red wine and a white wine under the label. The red wine is a 2019 estate-grown cabernet Franc and the white wine is a 2021 viognier, Hartman said.
“There was not one person making this decision,” Hartman said. “We talked about what we have that we can work with now and what we’d like to work with down the road.”
Hartman describes the 1200 Park Viognier, made from Virginia grapes, is of superior quality and boasts an interesting taste.
“Viognier, for many years, has been called Virginia’s signature grape,” Hartman said. “[The 1200 Park Viognier] a pretty heavyweight white wine. It’s got really cool aromatics, makes it really fun to drink on its own.”
After finishing his degree in 2008, Hartman said his parents started commercial wine grape-growing in the same year. After working for them, Hartman said he decided to be a winemaker.
The 1200 Park Cabernet Franc is grown in a block of vines first planted in 2015, Hartman said. Bluestone Vineyard grows 11 varieties of grapes at four sites in Rockingham County, Hartman said.
“[The cab Franc] a wine I’m really excited to work with all the way from the roots all the way to getting the cork out,” Hartman said. “It’s something we’re very familiar with."
Hartman said the 1200 Park Cabernet Franc a versatile wine that could go with anything from a light stir fry, to a burger, to a classy plate of beef Bourguignon.
“It’s got really good concentration but it’s not a heavyweight wine at all,” Hartman said. “It would be really versatile and a tough one to screw up if you’re trying to have it with dinner.”
Hartman said his family is part of the Mennonite faith. Hartman said its very uncommon for Mennonites to make wine in the U.S., because some in the tradition abstain from alcohol. However, when he spent a year in Germany during college, Hartman said he learned about Mennonite winemakers in Europe.
“It’s a little bit out there, it’s out of the norm, anyway, for American Mennonites to run a winery,” Hartman said. “There are Mennonites who ride in horse-and-buggies and completely abstain from alcohol.”
The two wines for the 1200 Park label are available in Bluestone Vineyard's tasting room and for sale online. For more information on Bluestone Vineyard wines and the tasting room, visit bluestonevineyard.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.