The final installment of Brothers Craft Brewing’s Farmers Market Infusion Series was a toast to Harry Potter's birthday, known by fans of the books to be July 31.
The beer, concocted to taste like “butterbeer” that the wizards drink in J.K. Rowling’s books, was made with the brewery’s Fest Bier, a Märzen lager infused with maple syrup from a vendor at the Harrisonburg Farmers Market.
Ryan Pruett, assistant brewer, said the seasonal beer for autumn melded with the syrup, which was “poured right in” to achieve the butterscotch flavor of butterbeer.
To celebrate a relaunch of the popular Farmers Market red raspberry berliner weisse this month, Brothers Craft Brewing did the Farmers Market Infusion Series as part of its Infusion Fridays, an event that features finished beers that are prepared with the flavor of a new ingredient weekly after the brewing process is complete.
For each infusion over the nine weeks leading up to a relaunch of the berliner weisse brew, the team at Brothers Craft Brewing partnered with a vendor from the farmers market to source ingredients infused into finished beers.
The Farmers Market brew includes raspberries as part of the brewing process. Pruett said its similar to an infusion, but the raspberries are added before the beer is finished being produced.
"We were excited to re-release the berliner weisse. It's a sour beer that's perfect for summer," taproom manager Josh Harold said. "Berliner weisse are summer beers and ours is tart and sweet. People love it, it also has a nice color from the raspberries."
For the infusion series, Josh Shifflett, co-owner of Brothers Craft Brewing, and the team worked with the Harrisonburg Farmers Market and its vendors to source ingredients like aroniaberry juice and fresh blueberries from Jerry’s Gourmet Berries, elderberry syrup from The Long Acre farm, coffee beans from Crazy Fox Coffee Roasting Co., peaches from Double O Farm, local maple syrup, strawberries and raspberry jam.
Beer fans and coffee fans rejoiced when the brewery released the fifth installment of the Farmers Market Infusion Series, a dark lager brewed just for the occasion and infused with coffee beans from Crazy Fox Coffee Roasting Co.
“I put a lot of coffee in there so you could definitely taste it,” Pruett said. “Our recent blackberry-infused beer was really nice, but I’m also a sucker for coffee. The stout we used for the coffee infusion already has a roasty, chocolatey flavor, so the coffee accented the flavors present in the base beer.”
Shifflett came up with the idea to partner with the farmers market for the special series of infusions.
“It’s important to us to give back to the local community," Shifflett said. "Along with other community partnerships, we sell our Infusion Fridays beer at Casks for a Cause, an event where we try to sell all the pints in a cask of infused beer for the organization we work with."
In addition to holding Casks for a Cause events, Brothers Craft Brewing has had other partnerships with community organizations. Shifflett, who grew up in the area, said it’s about giving back to the community that has supported the brewery since its opening.
“We worked with the farmers market board to partner up,” Harold said. "It’s important to us to give back, and working with the farmers market was one way to do that.”
