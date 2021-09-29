Like the conductor of an orchestra, chef David Brenneman oversees the cooking that goes on in the kitchen of the Golden Pony.
Sometimes playing Louis Armstrong music in the kitchen, Brenneman, also a musician, has performed at the Satchmo Summerfest in New Orleans and plays the tuba during old-time jam sessions at Restless Moons Brewing.
“I like music, and I like cooking. That’s pretty much what I spend all my time doing,” Brenneman said. “I think the customers who are coming in and sitting in the dining room for dinner, they kind of play the same role as the audience who’s sitting in the concert hall. It just gives me an opportunity to share a passion of mine.”
The Pony, known as a music destination and for its bar since it opened in March 2015, is making a name for itself as a food destination thanks to Brenneman, the new executive chef, who worked in fine dining and French kitchens before starting at the Golden Pony and winning Top Chef Harrisonburg, a fundraiser for Blue Ridge CASA for Children, earlier this year.
“We’re very different from a lot of other restaurants and bars in Harrisonburg in the way that we operate as a staff and the kinds of culture that we represent, and we really need … the person in that position to understand all that," owner Paul Somers said. "David, as a musician himself, easily grasped the significance of our cultural [relevance].”
Thanks to his experience working in fine dining and in D.C. serving brunch “to the masses,” Brenneman is amping up the cuisine at the Pony, including an elevated Ponyboy burger, which includes the ingredients Brenneman used in the dish that won Top Chef Harrisonburg: a combination of candied bacon, pimento cheese and tomato jam.
"I’ve played at the Pony upwards of a hundred times and [being a music venue] has been [the Pony’s] primary function for me," said Chris Mueller, bass guitar player for local band Funeral Chatter. "I think that the venue is still the venue, the bar is still the bar, but now the restaurant has been elevated to a new level with the addition of David as the chef."
Brenneman said it offers customers something a little more unique with options for those with dietary restrictions. Options like the mushroom Reuben sandwich, which features a mixture of mushrooms along with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and tomato aioli on marbled rye, expand the meatless offerings on the menu.
“Most cooking is very heavily influenced with French technique whether you think of it or not,” Brenneman said. “To me, French food is really just focusing on the techniques and making sure that every step along the way from the beginning to the end is done correctly and especially when you’re working in a restaurant is done the same way every time you do it.”
With the revisions he made to the menu, customers say the Pony has unique menu items to offer.
“I’ve always loved the Pony. It’s kind of like my spot for me and my friends,” Mueller said. “It's definitely been significantly elevated since David has been there. It went from being, like, your very standard, traditional comfort foods to like a bit of flair. The quality has definitely been elevated and the menu is much more unique to the city. You have your staples, but then there’s also items that you can’t really get anywhere else.”
The staff agreed the food is easier to prepare in the space’s notoriously small kitchen.
“Right off the bat, he just hit a home run with the Top Chef Harrisonburg," Somers said. "With the new menu that he developed shortly thereafter and just the response that we’ve been getting from the customers and then … you can see that the ticket times are drastically improved because of the [new] menu design; to see that working … just had so many responses from people and the staff being really excited about where he’s taken it.”
For brunch, Brenneman said he was especially excited to streamline the process in the Pony’s kitchen, having served large-scale brunches at restaurants in D.C.
Brenneman said the new menu is easier to prepare and it features new house-made bakery items — a nod to his work with pastries at Local Chop Local Chop and Grill House — including danishes, coffee cake and carrot cake.
“Putting an order in, it’s like cocking the barrel of a shotgun,” Somers said. “It’s like two minutes later sometimes, it’s just crazy how fast the stuff will come out. We have a small kitchen, so it can be really hard to master those ticket times.”
Brenneman first trained as a cook in D.C. restaurants in French-American restaurants like the Coupe and the fine dining spot Convivial, working under the formidable chef Cedric Maupillier.
“It was definitely interesting seeing some of the people that would come through Convivial,” Brenneman said. “I cooked for senators, members of the Cabinet, some of the talking heads you see on TV. When I was at the Coupe, I missed cooking lunch for President Obama by about one hour. He came for lunch and I was working for dinner that day.”
Brenneman, who grew up in Broadway and studied music performance at the University of Maryland-College Park, said one of the reasons he wanted to leave Harrisonburg after high school and college is because he didn’t feel like there was much to do downtown.
“I remember growing up thinking there’s just nothing to do around here. But there are bars and restaurants downtown that weren’t here when I was living here before,” Brenneman said. “There are people walking around downtown. It’s becoming its own small little community where people can spend an evening downtown going to shops and restaurant and shows.”
Brenneman returned to Harrisonburg in 2019 because he wanted to be closer to family, had enough of the D.C. scene and wanted to make his mark on a restaurant in Harrisonburg.
“I’m just doing something that I love to do, and I’m glad that I can share that with other people,” Brenneman said. “I love playing music, I love listening to great music and if that’s something that I can share with everyone, I’m going to do that as much as possible. It’s the same thing with cooking."
He started out at Local Chop and Grill House before moving over to the executive chef role at the Pony.
“I think it’s kind of fitting that he has a degree in music even though he’s working in the kitchen because so many of our staff are musicians,” Somers said. “The impact of what he’s done with the food though has been to kind of rival what we do with the music bookings and to give people another reason to come check us out.”
He said he’s grateful for the opportunity he was given at the Local Chop and Grill House and now, he said he can achieve his goal as the head chef at the Golden Pony.
“One of the big things that I would’ve liked when I was in college is what I’m trying to do with our happy hour now," Brenneman said. "That menu is definitely not an afterthought. It’s the same type of things that you see on our regular dinner menu. Just knowing that there’s a spot with a $5 menu where you can get something great and not have to spend a whole lot of money doing it.”
