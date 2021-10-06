At the Shenandoah Valley Produce drive-thru auction, farmers pull tractor loads of fresh pumpkins, mums and corn for buyers to bid on.
Each tractor pulls a new variety of seasonal produce to the waiting buyers, who are eager to see and touch as much of the produce as they can to get the best local pick.
Sweet corn, onions, beets, cabbage and tomatoes, garnet and gold mums, waxy yellow-orange giant pumpkins, crates of mini gourds and apples rolled through the auction by farmers hoping to get a good price for their produce.
This year, the quality of the products was high, auction manager Jeff Heatwole said. However, the supply was even higher. According to the auction’s market report, over 11,000 small and regular-sized gourds were sold at Tuesday’s auction, along with over 30,000 pumpkins across all sizes and categories and over 1,000 potted mums.
Heatwole said the supply of seasonal favorites like pumpkins has gone up this year over last year because there was high demand for seasonal decorative produce last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
An Oct. 1, 2020, market report notes an average price of $7.69 for 421 medium-sized pumpkins sold, much higher than Tuesday’s auction, which reported 2,860 medium pumpkins sold at an average price of $3.01.
“Last year, prices were incredibly high because of COVID,” Heatwole said. “If we didn’t have the drought, we would’ve had just a crazy high amount of pumpkins this year.”
Even though there was a drought, farmers said the quality of products this year is high.
“I thought at the auction … other [sellers] had nice quality,” said Charlie Martin, a local farmer who’s sold at the auction. “Due to dry weather, [my farm] did not have as much disease problem, so our quality was better, but the [farm’s] volume was just a little bit down. The prices last year did drive some increases [for other farms] but dry weather held some things back.”
Eric Bendfeldt, a community viability extension specialist for the Virginia Cooperative Extension, said the produce auction has been an option for local producers to diversify their business.
“The auction’s been a way to diversify the local farm economy. It’s helped to support not only the growers, but also through the years … it’s helped add diversification throughout the agricultural community,” Bendfeldt said. “As a wholesale auction, it’s always subject to the supply and demand of the market. If there’s a very large supply or a glut … it becomes more of a buyer's market.”
Along with selling at the produce auction, Bendfeldt said more producers are looking to agro-tourism as a potential way to diversify their business and meet a changing demand, offering apple and pumpkin picking or starting a fall celebration on the farm.
“I think farmers are always evaluating [their business] and I think last year there was a significant demand for local and regional foods. The producers are always trying to evaluate where there’s an opportunity,” Bendfeldt said. “Some people have developed agro-tourism enterprises where people come and pick the pumpkins and enjoy other on-farm activities.”
Bendfeldt said it’s his job to support farmers in diversification and help them maintain the role they play in the community, providing vital support and values that the extension wants to promote.
“For those farmers that are fortunate enough that their product actually survives and thrives, generally the weather was quite sporadic across the region," he said. "How farmers fared was probably dependent on how the drought hit them.”
While the auction is governed by the invisible hand of supply and demand, Bendfeldt said it is a beneficial component of agriculture in the area.
“[We] try to support high quality of life along with improved agricultural production that improves the health and well-being of the broader community [and] how it all relates to the whole idea of community and how it relates to a values-based food system where we consider not only economic value but also social and ecological value,” he said.
