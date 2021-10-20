Fernanda and Brigido Carbajal, natives of Mexico who’ve lived in Harrisonburg for 30 years, wanted to offer products reminiscent of home that couldn’t be found in other stores.
Their grocery store, Doña Fer, has been open since 2016, when it went into the space that was formerly a grocery store called Save & Prosper at 1060 Virginia Ave. in Harrisonburg. Every year since its opening, Fernanda Carbajal said, they’ve been expanding the products they offer.
“In five years, we’ve been increasing more and more as the [customers] demand. If we don’t have [something a customer wants], we make a note and we try to find it,” Fernanda Carbajal said.
In April, the Carbajals expanded to selling freshly made tortillas daily from a machine that was made in Mexico. The machine helps the family-run store crank out batches tortillas every day for grocery customers, special events and anyone looking for a fresh treat.
Fresh tortillas are a staple in Latin American culture, according to Fernanda Carbajal. She said it’s common for people who live in Latin America to buy fresh tortillas every day. She said customers requested that the store sell fresh tortillas because they didn’t like the taste or added preservatives that prepared tortillas have.
“We [didn’t] have hot, fresh tortillas in the area. Usually, in our country, you buy tortillas every day. It’s like fresh bread from a bakery,” Fernanda Carbajal said. “When people would buy [prepackaged] tortillas, [they’d] say, ‘This is not good.’ They weren’t happy because those tortillas have a lot of preservatives.”
Carbajal said she didn’t know of any place that sold fresh tortillas the way Latinos are used to in their home countries. The business sent out for a tortilla machine from Mexico and started selling packaged fresh corn tortillas beginning in April.
Rafy Carbajal, a 2015 graduate of James Madison University, David Carbajal, a 2020 graduate of JMU, and Elizabeth Carbajal, who completed her second year at Blue Ridge Community College, are the Carbajals' three children who run the machine.
The machinery is loud, and Rafy Carbajal said it took time to learn how to operate. But the ingredients that go into the tortillas are simple: Maseca, a brand of corn flour, and water. The machine, which runs daily, cranks out thousands of tortillas on the weekdays.
The machine portions the dough into disks and cooks them. The disks travel along a conveyor belt, where someone, often Rafy Carbajal, the Carbajals' oldest son, transfers them into a large stack. That stack then moves over to be weighed, packed in paper and placed in the cooler.
On the weekends, the number of tortillas jumps up because of special events and greater grocery demand, according to Fernanda Carbajal.
“[People order thousands of tortillas] for one party,” Brigido Carbajal said as he prepared a large batch of pico de gallo. “Three-thousand is a bigger order. [That’s a] Latino party.”
Doña Fer is a nickname for Fernanda Carbajal. In English, doña is a title given out of respect to a woman similar to lady, while Fer is a nickname for Fernanda. Carbajal said her family helped give it the name.
On the weekends, the grocery store offers fresh barbecued meats, including carnitas and barbacoa that can be purchased by the pound. On the weekends, Doña Fer also sells tamales, a steamed cake made of masa dough that’s reminiscent of cornbread. The tamales at Doña Fer come stuffed with meat.
The store also sells fresh produce, which Carbajal said is locally sourced from places like the Shenandoah Valley Produce Auction. Housewares, supplies and money transfer services are also available.
“[It’s] national and international. We like to have a lot of local produce. [We have] milk from Mount Crawford. I go to the [Shenandoah Valley Produce Auction]. Whatever we have local, we try to get,” Fernanda Carbajal said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.