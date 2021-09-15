Virginia barbecue, considered the oldest style of barbecue, is a traditional method that was lost on some, but is found in unlikely places if you know where to look.
In her 1913 book, “Dishes and Beverages of the Old South,” Martha McCulloch-Williams wrote the secret of “dipney,” a word for the sauce itself and also the process of basting the meat that regulates browning, which had been lost for many years.
A "natural" bark — a perfectly browned texture created without the addition of sugar — happens by continuously basting with a vinegar-based sauce and is a hallmark of Virginia barbecue.
Up N Smoke Barbecue, started by local chef Nelson Garcia, continues in the tradition of Virginia barbecue and operates at the Harrisonburg Farmers Market and outside of Food Maxx, aiming to reclaim the tradition to bring different people together and celebrate Virginia heritage.
Along with slow-smoked meats, business manager David Garcia, Nelson's brother, calls the business' Virginia-style barbecue chicken the "centerpiece" of the menu.
"It's a passion project that I had been thinking about for a long time," Nelson Garcia said.
True to Virginia barbecue, the chicken is cooked directly over hardwood coals, doesn’t have any sugar on it and is basted with a vinegar-based sauce. Nelson Garcia said the recipe features herbs and spices, too.
Garcia uses a variation of Dave Shirkey's recipe: the original recipe for Virginia barbecue chicken that's used across the state by Ruritan clubs when they sell barbecue chicken.
The recipe is somewhat of a tradition.
However, Garcia, who learned Virginia barbecue from a former sous chef, said he developed a variation of Shirkey’s monumental recipe, arguing it made the recipe more flavorful and practical to make.
“We made it, in my opinion, more flavorful, more robust. We are keeping this tradition, but that doesn’t mean we can’t improve on it,” Garcia said. “I think there’s room for both [tradition and innovation]. I think one should never stop trying to improve on things and as far as tradition goes, I love … what it represents for Virginia and I respect it 100%.”
Joseph R. Haynes, food historian and Virginia barbecue expert, is working on a peer-reviewed book that argues that barbecue was invented in the present-day U.S., a combination of Native American, colonial and African influences.
He said the Europeans brought sauces: They had knowledge of basting and braising, but had never cooked over coals, directly on top of the heat source. The Native Americans invented that part. Haynes said African cultures brought the blend of herbs and spices and artful technique.
The meat, which can be chicken, pork or beef chuck — according to tradition — is cooked directly over the heat source, “over coals,” as Haynes put it. It does not contain any sugar and develops a “natural bark,” developed by basting with a vinegar-based sauce so the meat browns without charring.
Haynes said the future of Virginia barbecue rests in tradition.
“Where I’m seeing, the old way of doing things is new to people,” Haynes said. “I think the old way of doing things, natural bark, for example, will come more into play as ever moving forward."
For David Garcia, who grew up in Queens, N.Y., before coming to Harrisonburg, it's the blend of influences combined with Virginia heritage that makes Up N Smoke's chicken appealing to all people.
“It’s a sacred recipe to us ... because it puts bread on our table, but [also] … it breaks down racial barriers,” David Garcia said. "I have people from all walks of life who enjoy the chicken. We respect [the recipe] and it respects us.”
Though Nelson Garcia modified his recipe, the team argues the chicken, with its blend of influences and in the hands of the Garcias, has the power to draw anyone from all walks of life.
“When people appreciate what we’re doing, the hard work that goes into it, it’s fantastic,” David Garcia said. “So far their response has been fantastic. We could not have asked for more. We are very blessed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.