Seated side by side at long rustic tables, strangers often leave a local Italian restaurant as friends after sharing a special meal and four types of wine.
The community around Vito’s Italian Kitchen monthly wine dinner is one of the reasons guests return for each one, which is held in a private event space between the restaurant and Vito’s Italian Market, a specialty foods shop that opened in December.
“I think we’ve been to every one they’ve ever had,” said JoAnn Spiller, of Penn Laird, who attended the April wine dinner with her husband, Bob Spiller.
Held at 6:30 p.m. on the last Wednesday of every month in the restaurant’s event space, the wine dinner features four courses of special dishes complemented with a different wine for each course. The event usually features a wine expert host, who facilitates the wine tasting part of the dinner.
“Sometimes, it's things on the menu that we have had specials for in the past that people really love,” said Alyssa Barni, Vito’s manager. “We kind of create things just for the [wine dinners]. It’s things that are not on our regular menu, so it’s kind of special.”
Sometimes, meals will have a theme for the wines, such as rosé wines, Virginia wines or wines from a certain region in Italy. The most recent dinner took place on April 27. It featured two Excelsior wines, a brand from South Africa.
It also featured two appetizer courses of shrimp crostini, and caprese, an Italian salad of tomato wedges, fresh mozzarella cheese and basil leaves, sprinkled with salt, cracked black pepper, olive oil and sweet balsamic vinegar.
The shrimp crostini, which featured a bowl of succulent shrimp in a flavorful sauce, served with toast crackers was paired with Excelsior chardonnay, a light and creamy white wine. The caprese was paired with La Valentina montepulciano, a bright and sophisticated red wine.
The main course featured Excelsior’s cabernet, a dark and balanced red wine, which was paired with a ring-shaped pasta bake with tomato sauce, ham and green peas.
Vito’s capped off the dinner with a chocolate-dipped cannoli filled with sweet chocolate and mascarpone cheese filling, which was complemented by the less-sweet Zardetto Prosecco, a fresh tasting, sparkling white wine.
At the end of the dinner, all the wines from the meal are available for purchase “at cost,” according to Barni. Guests can purchase wines by filling out an order form at the event.
“You get a chance to try it first,” said Susan Gatling, who attended the April dinner with her husband, Bob Gatling. “Without having to buy a whole bottle.”
The menu for each wine dinner is a surprise leading up to the event, but the general theme is announced ahead of time on Vito’s social media accounts. The next wine dinner will take place on May 25, with a theme to be announced on social media.
