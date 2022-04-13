A giant, colorful painting of Frida Kahlo is the first thing customers see when they walk into a new restaurant near James Madison University.
Tequila Taco Bar was designed to be a social media paradise: Every wall and surface features colorful decorations in unique textures, a feast for the eyes perfect for backdrops of “selfies” or group pictures and fun foods with colorful and unique garnishes, perfect for an Instagram or Facebook post.
“No matter where you’re at, you can take pictures, videos, post it up on social media,” said Jose Reyes, general manager.
The casual dining space features a large seating area beneath a ceiling covered in cascading greenery, a glitzy bar with mirrored shelves of bottled tequila and a soon-to-open outdoor patio with colorful chairs and another backdrop of a giant pair of angel’s wings.
“Our lamps, our decorations, everything is custom-made and brought in from Mexico,” Reyes said.
Though the restaurant, which opened in mid-February at 1007 S. Main St., is right across the street from JMU’s quad, Reyes said Tequila Taco Bar is a spot for everyone, including students.
A big focus is offering a wide variety of tequilas for every budget. The bar has over 40 different kinds of tequilas “blancos,” “reposados,” and “añejos” — distinct in how long they are aged and flavor — including popular brands in the U.S., like Patron and Don Julio, along with specialty tequilas, mezcal and “top-shelf” brands like Tears of Llorona, said assistant manager Omar Ruiz.
“We’re shooting for 100 [different types], but a lot of tequila is really hard to get,” said Ruiz, who’s worked in Mexican restaurants in Harrisonburg and the region since he was 15 years old.
In addition to tequila, the full bar — lit with a canopy of blue sconces and paper stars — offers a big selection of visually pleasing tequila shooters, with fun toppings and flavors like Fun Dip, gummy bear and Cinnamon Toast Crunch, designed to be photographed, according to Reyes.
“There’s a different flavor for whatever mood you’re in,” said Dylan Bosch, bartender. “People always comment on the décor. They love how it looks.”
The menu has an emphasis on Mexican street food, including street tacos, with choice of filling include Baja beer-battered cod with creamy chipotle sauce, teriyaki chicken, grilled carnitas with cilantro mayo, marinated pork al pastor with pineapple and “vegetariano,” which includes poblano chiles, cactus, corn and onions.
The street tacos, which come in flour, corn or lettuce wraps, cost $3 and $4 each, so it’s encouraged to order a mix of flavors to try. Additionally, the restaurant offers rice bowls, quesadillas and appetizers in the street food theme, including Mexican street corn, “totopos” — fried tortillas with choice of dipping sauce — and churros, a Latino fried dough treat sprinkled with cinnamon sugar.
“It’s all these little food stands in Mexico under one roof,” Reyes said. “We brought Mexico and put it under one roof for Harrisonburg.”
The restaurant offers daily specials designed like a happy hour. The specials include tacos and margaritas along with some other discounted menu items. Reyes encourages customers to post pictures of their experience on social media with the caption using hashtag #moretacoslesshate.
Additionally, it will host a grand opening party April 28-29 with musical performer Matthew Mozingo. The restaurant’s outdoor patio is awaiting permitting, so is not yet open for customers, Reyes said, adding the space should be open by the end of the month.
