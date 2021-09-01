They're bruised. They're blemished. They're just plain ugly.
They're called "drops," apples that have fallen to the ground from the trees that flowered them. Despite their appearance and squishy feel, Dwayne Martin of Showalter Farm says if you're looking for a great apple cider, those ugly apples are the ones to use.
“You want [the apples] real soft. They’re just not pretty; they’re not good for sale,” Martin said. “But they make absolutely beautiful cider.”
Although he didn’t use drops in his antique cider press Friday, Ryan’s Fruit Market provided 25 bushels of what owner Patrick Ryan called “second” gala apples — fruit that didn’t fall to the ground, but is too blemished to sell — for Martin to press into fresh apple cider, the centerpiece of A Bowl of Good’s annual Harvest Celebration, held in front of the Mount Clinton Pike restaurant.
Both Ryan’s Fruit Market and Martin kicked off the season at the Harvest Celebration and have produce and events to celebrate fall all season long, including apple pressing at the Broadway-Timberville Fall Festival on Sept. 11 and an apple butter boiling at Ryan’s Fruit Market on the second Saturday in October.
A Bowl of Good’s event, marking the start of the harvest, has grown in hand with Martin’s cider press, which has been in the family since 1940, when his grandfather-in-law bought it for a quarter.
“The auctioneer said [the cider press] was 25 cents because it was too heavy to move,” Martin said.
Although some wooden parts of the Thomas Ludlow and Rodgers press rotted away over time, the original iron mechanism, dated 1868, still functions.
To make the cider, Ernie Didot helped Martin dump whole apples into a hopper, while an iron crank, operated by Martin, macerates the apples into a wooden bucket underneath.
“It’s really complicated-simple,” Martin said. “We’re just turning [the crank] at not a fast rate, but if you look inside, it’s just screaming. The counterweight, the flywheel, is heavy and when you get that flywheel going, it makes the cranking so much easier. And just to think of something like that being engineered in 1868, and everything hand-forged, it’s just incredible.”
After that, the bucket of crushed apples slides over to a press that applies “brute force,” via a screw with a wheel on top, and the product streams out through a tap, is strained and bottled immediately.
“It doesn’t get any fresher than that,” Martin said. “If you let it sit a little bit it gets a bite to it. It turns into alcohol. If you let it sit a little longer it turns into vinegar.”
Martin started pressing apples into cider at A Bowl of Good’s first Harvest Celebration in 2017. The partnership was struck because Martin’s daughter needed to raise funds for a mission trip, and the restaurant agreed to support the fundraiser.
“The only time this contraption had ever left the farm was the first time we came [to A Bowl of Good] to press apple cider,” Martin said.
New to the festival this year is Ryan’s Fruit Market, a ninth-generation farm that’s been in the same family since 1780. It provided 25 bushels of blemished gala apples for Martin’s cider press and brought several bushels of what Ryan called “firsts” to sell fresh.
“Firsts get sold at the farmers market and our farm stand,” Ryan said. “Everything else is seconds. [Drops] you have to get at the orchard.”
Ryan and his wife, Rebecca, sold fresh gala apples and peaches at the Harvest Celebration. They also sell a variety of produce at the Harrisonburg Farmers Market and at the farm stand outside of Timberville.
Ryan’s Fruit Market is open for fruit-picking every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the farm is planning an apple butter boil event with food and produce for sale in mid-October.
“This Sunday, we’re doing gala [apple picking],” Patrick Ryan said. “These apples that are here now, people can come and pick.”
Last year, Martin and Ryan said, apples were scarcer due to early frosts. For Martin, that meant switching to making more pear cider with the press. Ryan said he lost approximately 60% of his apple crop in 2020 and lost less in 2021 – about 40%.
“Fruit only put one set of flowers out,” Ryan said. “If something happens to them and it gets damaged, you can lose everything. It’s like having all of your money hanging from a tree. Hopefully, it’s still good when you go to retrieve it.”
For A Bowl of Good’s Harvest Celebration, the centerpiece has been Martin’s Fruit Market, and organizers said the celebration is blossoming with seasonal favorites from Ryan’s Fruit Market.
“[The Harvest Celebration] has built up a lot around the cider press,” said Rachel Bellerose, A Bowl of Good media coordinator. “This year, we expanded [the event] a lot. We didn’t have the fruit stand [in past years]. We didn’t have pottery.”
