Local producers are seeing red: Strawberries are in season in the Shenandoah Valley.
It’s tough to pinpoint exactly when the peak for the strawberry harvest will be and how long it will last, said Elaine Nolt, of Woods Edge Farm, which offers pick-your-own strawberries for part of the season.
“Hopefully, it will be enough that we can have it open the next couple of Saturdays,” Nolt said. “If we were predicting a week of sunny weather, then I’d say we start [pick-your-own berries on] Wednesday but we are just not there.”
To celebrate the strawberry harvest, which usually occurs from mid-May to mid-June, numerous vendors at the Harrisonburg Farmers Market are offering pints of the fresh berries. They can also be found at local farm stands, like Woods Edge Farm Stand in Harrisonburg along Va. 42 and at Massanutten Produce along U.S. 33 in Penn Laird.
“We have some, not a large quantity, but some,” Nolt said.
To squeeze the most out of strawberry season, check out Strawberry Festival, put on by four local Rotary clubs, on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the City Hall parking lot near Turner Pavilion in downtown.
The event is a fundraiser put on by the Rotary clubs. All money raised will go to helping parents afford child care locally.
The event is free to attend and funds will be raised through the sale of strawberry treats, including strawberry shortcakes, strawberry ice cream sundaes, chocolate-covered strawberries and strawberry lemonade. It’ll also feature kid-friendly games and music by Keith Bryant at 11:30 a.m., Little Walter and the Convictions at 1 p.m. and Who Shot John at 2:30 p.m.
“We source the strawberries from around the area,” said Jim Elmore, a member of the Harrisonburg Rotary Club. “The strawberry shortcakes this year are made by Eastern Mennonite School and we go to Smiley’s to get strawberry ice cream.”
For those who can’t get enough fruit, Woods Edge Farm will offer pick-your-own strawberries in the coming weeks. Visitors will be able to pick from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. for the weeks strawberry picking is available, Nolt said.
The berries need a lot of warmth and sunlight to ripen on the vine, Nolt said. Since it hasn’t been consistently sunny, Woods Edge Farm is waiting to announce pick-your-own strawberries through its Facebook page.
The Harrisonburg Farmers Market offers a weekly newsletter on what’s fresh. A recent newsletter included a recipe that features strawberries and rhubarbs, another fresh timely ingredient, in pancakes.
