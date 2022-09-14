Taking his first-ever bite of a popular sandwich at the shiny chrome counter of an old restaurant new to the Friendly City, Uriel Gomez, of Harrisonburg, faked a frowny face.
As evidenced be a rack of merchandise — T-shirts, stickers and magnets with sayings like, “Virginia is for Cheesy Lovers” — the Texas Inn’s brand is built around a burger sandwich called the Cheesy Western.
Serving 4,000 to 5,000 per location each month, the Lynchburg-based restaurant that opened Aug. 27 in downtown Harrisonburg is betting Valley residents will love the sandwich. Owner Dave Saunders, who has a background in advertising, said he’d pay for Gomez’s sandwich — but only if Gomez didn’t like it.
Looking into Saunders’ camera phone, in front of a display hanging on the wall that tracks real-time the number of likes and follows on the Texas Inn’s social media channels, Gomez, only kidding with the frown, said he liked the sandwich.
Ordered by insiders simply as “a cheesy,” the sandwich has a beef patty with an egg cooked onto it that’s topped with American cheese and made “all the way” with relish and onions, served on a soft hamburger roll and cut in half.
Like its circa 1925 “famous” chili recipe, the idea of the Texas Inn, which originally opened during the Great Depression, has largely not changed.
That is, fast food prepared the “old-fashioned” way, Saunders said, with good quality ingredients: USDA grade A beef, “real” American cheese and Jesse Jones Southern Brand hot dogs, which are also served at NASCAR’s Martinsville Speedway, 30 miles west of Danville.
Indeed, walking into the Texas Inn on Sept. 1, the old-timey counter and red and white tiled walls, which were unearthed during renovations of the spot that was formerly Sabor a Mexico, made the restaurant seem like it’d stood there for several decades, not several days.
“I really like the retro vibe. It’s on Facebook. All our friends are sharing it, and we wanted to try something new,” said Liz Leal, a student at Bridgewater College, who ordered a bologna, egg and cheese breakfast sandwich.
First opening in Lynchburg in 1935, the Texas Inn has been owned by Dave Saunders for the past four years after it passed hands a few times. The Texas Inn has two locations in Lynchburg, and its new spot on 95 S. Main St. is the third, which features a 12-seat counter with six additional seats and a walk-up window.
“It’s been very busy. We’ve had a great turnout so far. Harrisonburg’s needed this for a long time. An old-timey diner where they can come in, sit down at the counter and chat with folks, seeing it all being done right on hand,” said manager Renea Moneypenny.
Saunders, who has kids who go to James Madison University, said he liked the counter at Jess’ Lunch when visiting downtown Harrisonburg, but the spot closed in February 2020.
The Texas Inn stems from the even-older Texas Tavern of Roanoke, which opened in 1929, an early year in fast-food history, just eight years after White Castle — considered the first fast-food chain in the U.S. — opened in Wichita, Kansas, according to its website.
“I like to say we’ve been doing all-day breakfast 20 years before McDonald’s was a company,” Saunders said.
A feast of Thanksgiving proportions, Saunders ordered a “cheesy,” a hot dog all the way, a Coke in a bottle and a “bowl all the way,” — a bowl of chili served all the way with oyster crackers. The slang-y slew of menu items totaled around $13.70, including a slice of pie.
The restaurant still serves cold buttermilk by the mug, a favorite among old-timers, Saunders said.
“This predates Rolaids,” Saunders said. “After a greasy bowl of chili, a greasy hot dog and a greasy Cheesy Western, take a nice cold sip of this and you won’t have to have a Rolaids or anything like that.”
