The Harrisonburg Farmers Market boasts multiple mushroom and mushroom products vendors who have a variety of methods for producing the fungi, known as both a culinary treat and a medicinal tool.
Orv Lehman, of Hawk Nest Farm, sells mushrooms at the Tuesday and Saturday markets. His card-table setup features flavorful shiitake mushrooms and gray dove oyster mushrooms, a variety native to the area.
“You can find them out in the woods,” Lehman said.
Lehman, who grows mushrooms on logs at his farm in Linville, said growing shiitakes is an art that takes years of practice. Lehman grows all his mushrooms outdoors and said the most challenging aspect of growing shiitake mushrooms is creating the perfect environment.
This year’s harvest started about three weeks ago, said Lehman. It takes a year for a log newly “inoculated” with mushroom spores to start “fruiting,” or producing mushrooms, so it’s a process that requires patience and a watchful eye, he said.
Lehman said shiitakes and oyster mushrooms make nutritious substitutes for meat in dishes.
“I eat mushrooms a couple times a week,” Lehman said. “That’s how I started growing them, just as a hobby for myself.”
He said shiitakes have a rich, meaty flavor, and the oyster mushrooms have a less intense flavor but still taste good mixed into vegetable stir-fry or sauteed as a side dish.
“Just about all mushrooms are better off cooked,” Lehman said.
Lehman recommended stirring sauteed shiitake mushrooms into prepared macaroni and cheese for an umami masterpiece of a dish.
“These have four times as much flavor as any mushroom,” Lehman said. “They’ll add a lot of flavor to your dish.”
For medicinal purposes, Agape Mycology offers a selection of mushroom extracts with natural healing benefits like improved focus and mental clarity, said owner Eric Fisher.
Fisher offers mushroom extract supplements with ingredients like turmeric, red reishi, lion’s mane, cordycep, chaga and turkey tail mushrooms at the Saturday markets.
“With the lion’s mane, I would sharpen up and get a different level of clarity and focus and awareness,” said Fisher. “Just felt clearer and sharper mentally. And when I would run out, I would have this cognitive drop.”
Madison Mushrooms, from Madison, sells a wide variety of whole medicinal and culinary mushrooms at the Saturday Harrisonburg Farmers Market. These mushrooms are grown year-round.
