For Hailey Rogers, the bad times always pass.
A sufferer of acute seasonal depression, Rogers, 26, pushes through to get to the other side.
Rogers, who took over as the new owner of a café on South Mason Street near East Market Street in Harrisonburg, said this season has been a whirlwind.
After getting married in October, Rogers bought the café that was formerly Shenandoah Joe and moved to North Carolina for her husband’s work.
“I thought this was something that you kind of did after you were older and established,” Rogers said. “I am not established. I am flying by the seat of my pants.”
Busting into the shop like a celebrity on a recent Monday, Rogers dipped from table to table, getting called over by friends and supporters who asked her how she was doing before hopping on the register to support the busy staff.
“The last thing I expected was to buy a coffee shop at 25 and be married and be commuting four and a half hours,” Rogers said.
Finances have been tight, with Rogers making the trek back and forth from North Carolina to Harrisonburg with her dog, Gatsby, an Italian greyhound. Several employees have been out due to COVID, so Rogers comes in to support the team during the early days of transition.
And she wouldn’t want to be doing anything else.
“This is my dream,” Rogers said. “This is a kind of like a miracle for me to be here.”
A native of Harrisonburg, Rogers was brought on as manager at the café about two and a half years ago.
Since then, she met her husband and got married. He got a dream job in Fort Bragg, N.C., working as a tactical trainer for soldiers. The couple decided to move there.
When Rogers informed the owner of Shenandoah Joe, Dave Fafara, she’d be moving, Fafara did something unexpected.
“I could see him thinking,” Rogers said.
Instead of saying goodbye, Fafara offered to sell the Harrisonburg café to Rogers.
“I approached her [and asked if she] would like to take over the shop and make it her own,” Fafara said. “It’s the second shop we’ve done that to in a year.”
Seemingly downsizing in a mutually beneficial way, Fafara said he believed in Rogers and encouraged her to take this shot.
“I never had to worry about that store when she was there,” Fafara said. “She could problem solve. She could think on her feet. That’s why she should have her own store. It was like having me there all the time.”
Rogers spent time in other cities during college and worked many different jobs with a common thread of interacting with customers. She had always known she wanted to be her own boss, but the idea to own a café coalesced just a few years ago.
She’d bought an outfitted a trailer while working as the manager at Shenandoah Joe, but money got tight in the last year. She said she had to sideline the idea.
“I’ve failed at a lot of things,” Rogers said. “I know I’m going to be OK.”
Rogers wanted to take Fafara’s offer, but she knew she wanted to be with her husband in North Carolina.
“I was like, 'What if I bought it and I ran it from North Carolina?'” Rogers said.
Even though she moved to North Carolina, Rogers decided to run the business remotely and by traveling back and forth.
With help from her dad, she took out a loan and took over as the owner of the café.
“And then it was my own,” Rogers said. “Up to Nov. 14, it was Shenandoah Joe. On Nov. 15, that morning, we opened as Coffee Hound.”
Rogers had to license the new business. She picked the name Coffee Hound as a nod to her love of dogs. With the brand, she’s encouraging people to bring their leashed and well-behaved dogs into the shop with them.
“I think people love dogs,” Rogers said. “I think having a dog-friendly coffee shop where you can bring a dog, chill out, have a cup of coffee, do your homework. I don’t feel like there a ton of places in Harrisonburg that allow dogs.”
Otherwise, the café is pretty much identical to the way it was as Shenandoah Joe. Fafara and Rogers planned the transition so the customer experience wouldn’t change. Coffee Hound still sells Shenandoah Joe coffee with the same menu.
“The only difference is she’s no longer the manager — she’s the boss,” Fafara said. “It’s really good in the world to see young, female entrepreneurs developing stuff.”
Rogers, who didn’t like coffee that much before Shenandoah Joe, said it was important to her to keep selling its coffee. She appreciates how the business is run, along with the taste of the coffee.
“It’s all very circular. It’s a symbiotic relationship,” Rogers said. “And there’s heart in it. I can’t drink anyone else’s coffee black.”
Rogers said she’ll continue to make the business her own as time goes on. One of the additions she’s made to the menu is a matcha latte.
With two cafes in Charlottesville, Shenandoah Joe is still strictly owned by Fafara. He sold the Harrisonburg café, tables and chairs, equipment and inventory to Rogers.
“I think she could have started her own place from scratch,” Fafara said. “But this would make it easier for her to step right in and make it her own.”
Rogers said she appreciates what she’s learned from Fafara and is excited to roll with it.
“Honestly, they have a great model. It’s very community person based,” Rogers said. “It’s like small town, chill coffee. And I want to keep it that way. I don’t really want to change anything.”
