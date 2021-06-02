With summer heating up and the return of pre-pandemic events, a mainstay of summer — food trucks — are starting their engines.
Some hidden gems, and some with their own websites and permanent locations, food trucks have something to offer for everyone looking for a quick bite, or even to cater the next big event.
For some top-rated barbecue, head over to Smokin’ Q on North Valley Pike across the highway from Pilot Travel Center and Truck Stop.
Owner Jody Fulk serves up a menu of roasted chicken, pulled pork sandwiches and baby back ribs, along with a famous not-too-spicy barbecue sauce, and sweet and spicy baked beans.
“The chicken will make you cross the road. The pork will make a bulldog break its chain,” Fulk said.
“And the brisket is as tender as your momma’s heart.”
But make sure you get there early, Fulk has been known to run out of ribs quickly.
With changing locations and many relying on Facebook pages to get the word out, food trucks had to get creative during the pandemic. Thanks to their grab-and-go nature, some food trucks saw rare stability during the pandemic.
Fulk said his straightforward menu of obsessively crafted barbecue, including North Carolina-style pulled pork and Kansas City-style ribs, stayed popular among the truckers who stop nearby.
“It was different,” said Fulk. “We gained and we lost.”
These days, Harrisonburg is a hub for mobile restaurants, beckoning lunch-goers and weekenders alike to their four-wheeled kitchens dishing up fluffy waffles, resplendent pupusas or succulent barbecue.
Tacos El Primo is a mainstay.
The blue truck, known for its authentic Mexican tacos, is nestled on Dutch Mill Court and Reservoir Street and flanked by an outdoor seating area with red umbrellas.
The truck serves tacos filled with chicken, steak, beef tongue and three types of pork: adobo, carnitas and al pastor on a menu printed in Spanish and English.
Each plate comes with a side of sliced fresh radish, lime and the popular green chimichurri sauce.
Founder and owner Veronica Avila grew up in Orange County, Calif., where food trucks were popular.
Inspired by her parents’ heritage, she set out to offer authentic Mexican food and bring food trucks to Harrisonburg when she opened in 2006.
“It was really hard at the beginning. Not everybody embraced it right away,” Avila said. “People were skeptical — they had never seen a food truck before.”
Mashita is a Korean-inspired restaurant, but uses its food truck to cater special events with unique picks like the Korean burrito and steamed buns.
“The truck has been mostly for decoration during the pandemic,” Mashita’s catering coordinator Jennifer Hamilton said, referring to the mobile kitchen parked outside of the North Liberty Street restaurant. “We’re excited to start bringing it out more.”
Hamilton said the truck is appearing at more events, including the Toast the Weekend concert series at Bluestone Vineyards.
For Tangi, a Japanese-inspired dumpling truck, the pandemic meant taking a lower profile.
Luke Watson, owner, serves up freshly fried dumplings with classic fillings including chicken and veggies on a bed of brown rice.
For now, the only place to get Tangi’s resplendent, fried-to-order dumplings is at the Harrisonburg Farmers Market.
“Tangi means ‘tongue justice’ in Japanese,” Watson said. “I think of that as justice to your senses and justice to the process.”
