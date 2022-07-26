As of July 1, the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County -- a local fund that supports nonprofits -- is accepting applications for a variety of grants.
The foundation awards money for organizations working in health care, animal welfare, the arts and more sectors. Applications for all grants in the cycle are due Sept. 1, a press release said.
Last fall, the Community Foundation awarded nearly $80,000 in grant funding to over a dozen local, according to the release.
“We expect to grant more this year,” said Ann Siciliano, “TCFHR encourages nonprofits to apply and ask questions.”
For more information on the grants visit tcfhr.org.
— Staff Report
