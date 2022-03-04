“The Soil and the Seed Project: Vol. 2” is a downloadable collection of music, art and writings to inspire Christians during Lent, Easter and Pentecost.
The free program is created by The Soil and the Seed Project, a local Christian arts group founded by an alumnus of the Eastern Mennonite School.
The free program includes songs and “little liturgies,” which are prayers and conversations to aid faith and enhance spirituality around Easter.
For more information about the project and to request a download or physical copy of the materials, visit thesoilandtheseedproject.org or send an email to thesoilandtheseedproject@gmail.com.
— Staff Report
