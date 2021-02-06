As Cupid coyly fletches his arrows in preparation for St. Valentine’s Day, roses and romance are abound. If store-bought love letters and a fresh bouquet don’t fit the bill for your dream holiday gift, try opting for homemade displays of affection.
BrydgeWorks Glass off Va. 42 is offering a Valentine Heart Workshop today for creatives to solder or fuse ornaments for families, lovers or friends.
Each holiday, BrydgeWorks Glass offers unique glass and metal crating classes. In past years, owner Rebecca Brydge said the studio accepted students on a first come, first serve basis. Because of COVID-19 regulations, class sizes have halved and the options doubled.
“This used to be a drop-in workshop where it was a little more chaotic, but with COVID we’re a lot more aware of how many people are here,” she said. “It’s more limited, but it is very well attended, and I think right now with COVID, people are looking to have an experience away from home.”
The soldered and fused projects take less than an hour to create but can last a lifetime and encourage creativity in the blending of colors, patterns and shapes.
Three different class times are available today for each style with a capacity of 10 students per workshop. As of Friday afternoon, all the soldered heart time slots were filled and registration for the trio of fused heart classes remained open.
Soldering is limited to ages 13 and up, but fusing classes in the studio are available for artists of all ages. Brydge said glasswork can seem daunting for beginners, but holiday workshops are a beginner-friendly gateway to the craft.
“We often hear people say, ‘Oh, I’ve always wanted to try that.’ … This is a really easy way to get a taste of it,” Brydge said.
Once people have practiced their hand at glasswork a few times, Brydge said the next step is to become a member at the studio, where people can continue learning on their own time and access all workshop opportunities in advance.
“Most people who take a class or workshop end up wanting to become members, so they can come in whenever we’re open,” she said. “It’s a great introduction and then they move on into a more in depth relationship of working with glass.”
County resident Faye Souder has been a member at BrydgeWorks for nearly two years and said she loves the flexibility and creative liberty that glasswork offers artists. She visited the studio earlier this week to fuse a heart of her own to hang on her front door.
Souder said prospective workshop participants should go in with an open mind and shed any fears at the door.
“You’re going to have all the help you need. The staff is extremely friendly and extremely helpful and they’ll guide you through every step; and when you’re finished … you’re going to have a beautiful piece of stained glass you created,” Souder said.
Soldered hearts can be taken home on the same day, but fused hearts need to go in the kiln and will be ready to gift or keep by next week.
Broadway resident Donna Messick drives past BrydgeWorks Glass daily on her work commute but never stopped in to explore the stained glass studio. When she saw the example of hearts available for today’s classes, Messick said she was excited to discover the new world of creative possibilities within town.
“I had never stopped. For a long time, I didn’t really even know what it was,” she said. “I like stained glass [and am] interested in seeing if I can create something to look like theirs.”
Next Saturday will be the glass studio’s sixth anniversary, and Brydge said there are plenty of new seasonal opportunities in store. On March 6, a spring fusing workshop will focus on creating bumble bees and flowers, and March 20 will ring in an Easter workshop for soldered and fused crosses and Easter eggs. Further into spring and summer, intermediate and beginner class opportunities will become available for emerging glass artists.
