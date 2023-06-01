It’s June 1.
Here at 2 Pond Farm, the husband has been busy planting things: “More vegetables than we’ve ever planted before,” he says.
He uses the term “we” generously, as if I had anything to do with tilling the soil, spreading on the manure, making the little holes for the seeds and seedlings, and putting them into the ground.
Except for the potatoes. I did, back in March, help with the potatoes.
For him, gardening is something he loves to do. For me, gardening has to be more than gardening. It is an act of defiance against The Machine, the technium, AI or, going back to the foundation of my rebellion, the Establishment. It is an act committed for Real Life.
The husband begins to name all the things: salad tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, Roma tomatoes; regular and European cucumbers; black and gold zucchinis; acorn and delicata squashes; watermelon, cantaloupes, green beans, corn.
By mid-July we’ll be eating mostly out of the garden, he says.
We live for this, I say.
Also in July, the vines will ripen: the blackberries, black raspberries and red raspberries. We eat them daily and make jams and brandies.
So I do garden. My part is to plant flowers, pull weeds, pick vegetables and fruits.
I’ve planted impatiens and pansies among the hostas that line the sidewalk, along with geraniums and other showy flowers in the large pots on our deck. All summer long we dine on the deck.
I used to grow lots of herbs in pots, but since I tend to use only basil, that’s all I plant. Thyme and chocolate mint continue to spill out of large clay pots. I may buy an oregano plant. Yes, oregano is hard to resist.
In the meantime, we’ve been enjoying the asparagus, strawberries, bok choy and leaf lettuce.
This winter at a local thrift shop I picked up one of those spinning lettuce dryers. Once you’ve spun a bunch of leaves, it’s ready to eat (or store for a day).
It’s made a huge difference in my use of lettuce. I paid a dollar for this $30 spinner, so it paid for itself with my first salad.
The same line of reasoning applies to my dehydrator. I paid $4 for one that sells for well over $100. So the return on investment (ROI) happened with my first tray of (OMG so delicious) tomatoes.
All winter long, I reconstitute these dried tomatoes, packed with sunshine.
In spite of these bargains and the low overhead of planting vegetables and fruits, gardening exacts payment in other ways.
You must be diligent in pulling weeds, else they’ll take all the nutrients from the soil and shade your plants.
You must employ all sorts of tactics to prevent bugs from eating your precious plants.
You must erect fences, install cages or shoot rifles to keep out rabbits and deer.
It takes a lot of work during the summer to grow and preserve the crops. That’s why we extend grace to gardeners who are absent from gatherings like church and concerts.
Taking a look at Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, attaining food (at the base of the pyramid) trumps transcendence (at the top).
Or maybe gardening is transcendence. Maybe being present to this act of survival engages our bodies, minds and spirits as an act of transcendence. One we don’t think of as transcendence but just doing it.
And maybe by doing this for ourselves (and/or relying on our neighbor/local farmers), rather than depending on food and chemical corporations to do it for us, we are transcending and rebelling all at once.
