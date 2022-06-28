Not that you are a spy or anything like that, but let us say you only want to email someone, or many people, and restrict that email. This email can only be read for a period of time. After that time passes, you do not want them to see it again. Not only that, but all recipients of this email will not have an option to copy, download, forward or print the email. You can do this with Gmail easily. This feature is named “Confidential mode” and more lovingly known as “Self-destruct” by most users.
You start by writing an email in Gmail as always. Add the recipient(s), a subject, the body, etc., as usual. Before you hit the send button, look to the right, checking out the one, usually on the right end, that looks like a clock with a lock. When you hover your mouse over it, it shows “Toggle confidential mode.” Click it. A helpful screen will pop open with a “Learn more” link, “Set expiration” and “Require Passcode.”
You want to set an expiry date, which is the time before it will self-destruct. The default is one week; however, you may make other choices or set your own when you click the down arrow. You may only pick the date, not the time, for it to expire. The time is set for the same time you send it. So, if you set it for one month, then emailed it at 3:48 p.m., their access would end in a month at roughly 3:48 p.m.
At the bottom, there are two other choices. First is the default, “No SMS passcode.” This one allows Gmail users to open the email without giving an access code due to them being identified as the correct Gmail contact. However, those who get the email and do not use Gmail will get a passcode in a separate email. They will need to enter this code to read the email. This proves they are the correct person.
The last choice, “SMS passcode,” will send a passcode to all the recipients by text message. Yes, text to all of their phones. So, if you chose this option, make sure you enter the recipient phone number(s) unequivocally correct. If not, they will not have access to the email.
After you have made all of your choices, make sure and click the save button. They will get an email with a link to the email message. The actual email message will not be in their inbox. It can only be accessed online.
Be warned, this is not foolproof. Even though the receivers cannot copy, download, forward or print the email, there is a way. They could take a screenshot of the email or even use the camera on their phone to make a photo of the email. They could then do anything they wish with it, so keep that in mind.
One last thing. What if you want to stop access to the email ahead of time? Easy. Open Gmail on your computer. On the left click on the Sent folder, find the email you wish to remove all access from and open it. Now click “Remove access.” Within a few minutes they will no longer be able to see the email.
