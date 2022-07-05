Something we all do is to put an occasional quote in an email. It can be from a previous email, a document, or something you wanted to type. You could go old school and type quotation marks around the word or phrase after typing it or pasting it from somewhere else. However, Google’s Gmail has a way to add a quote to an email that you may like better. I feel as though it even has a better look.
Look at the bottom of a new email and see there is either one or to bars. The main one that is the default is the bar/line at the bottom with SEND on the left. If you do not have the other bar, the “Formatting options” present you need to start it. Look directly to the right of the SEND button you will see an underlined, capital letter “A.” When you hover it with your mouse, it will show, “Formatting options.” Click it and your formatting bar will appear above the default SEND bar.
To quote text, you start out the same way you always do. Either type in what you wish to quote or copy and paste it from elsewhere into your email. Now place your cursor to the left of the typed or pasted text. Then look at the bottom of that email at your formatting options bar. Depending on your screen size, you will either see a quotation mark at the right of the bar. But, if not, click the down-arrow icon to the right of the formatting bar and click the quotation mark.
Gmail will indent the text to the right of your cursor and place a light color vertical bar next to the text. Keep in mind that after you have made the Formatting options bar visible in your Gmail, you will not have to do that procedure again. All you need to do is to click the quotation mark. You may also put the cursor anywhere in the text you wish to quote. However, I have had people tell me that does not always work.
If you want to remove the formatting options bar, click the “A” again.
Next today, if you have more than one Gmail account, did you know you can have them both open in the same browser at the same time? Well, if not, you will shortly.
Say you are like me and have a personal Gmail account and another you use only for online purchases. Open one of the Gmail accounts first. Click on your personal icon in the upper right corner. It could be your initials or even a picture depending on how you set it up.
Near the bottom click on, “Add another account.” Gmail will open a new tab in your browser. It will be the normal Gmail login page. Enter your other Gmail address and password. After it has finished loading, you will have that email account fully accessible in another tab.
Go back to the original tab you started in and refresh it. Now, every time you open that account, you may effortlessly access your other Gmail. Click your icon and then click on the other account name. The other account will automatically open in a new tab. You may use either by selecting the correct tab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.