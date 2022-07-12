This is the last week of Gmail Extras. Sorry for those of you who loved the information, but it is time to move on. Thanks for all the email support I have received these last couple of months. Today, I take on a couple of questions I have gotten over the past weeks.
Can you add Gmail to other email applications? Yes, you may. I use Thunderbird by Mozilla, the creators of the Firefox browser. I also use Microsoft Office since we can get it for free online now at Outlook.com. To add your Gmail account to those email applications is pretty easy and works quickly, if you know your Gmail address and password. However, I would warn you, you will lose many of the Gmail features that we have discussed over the past few weeks. Those applications have their own abilities and features, but not those you get from simply logging into Gmail.com.
In one of my earlier articles on Gmail, I mentioned Gmail signatures. You can add graphics to your signature. I was emailed that people could not do that. I checked my account for a few days, and I could not either. However, I kept at it and in less than a week, I could add my graphic back to my signature. I guess that was a temporary downtime with Gmail, but I am not sure. However, it works fine now.
One question that surprised me I had from a few people is that they do not have a Gmail account and how do they create one? Well, first I would direct you to this link “ghtech.site/ght-youtube” and to suggest you look at the first episode of my Google account training. It will be very helpful, I guarantee. You may also want to check the other 29 episodes for a total helpful immersion into the Google world. Have fun if you visit.
What is the difference between TO, CC, and BCC in Gmail? First, it is the same in all email accounts. The first to look at is TO. This is the person you want your email message to go to when you send it. They need this to help or inform them and they may need to reply to the message.
Next is CC. Well, in the olden days it stood for “Carbon Copy” but in more modern days, since carbon paper is not used much at all today, it stands for “Courtesy Copy.” When you want to email someone who does not really need to respond to the email, but needs it to be aware of the information included in the email, use CC.
Then there is BCC. This is for “Blind Courtesy Copy.” If you put an email address in the BCC part of your email, the recipients in BCC will receive the message and that is about it. If they reply to you or “Reply to all” it will only go to the TO and CC people. All the BCC emails are cut out of all general responses to the email. You also cannot see anyone else in the BCC listing. Only the original person who emailed may know who is in the BCC.
Let me know if you have more questions about anything tech, not just Gmail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.