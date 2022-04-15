Early on the morning of Good Friday, the Rev. Ronald Smith woke up, put on his swimsuit, then his clothes over it and tiptoed out of the house. His wife would assume he’d gone to the church to meditate on this high holy day. His secretary would assume he’d lingered at home for the same reason. He turned his cellphone off.
Smith had grown up on the beach, another beach on another coast. He always missed it but rarely visited anymore. Today was different. Today, he wanted to escape Good Friday’s rituals of suffering and death.
After the three-hour drive, Smith found a coffee shop right on the beach. The only other customers were a few tables of retired men, out from under their wives’ feet. He bought a tall Kenyan blend, grabbed a thick newspaper, and settled down by the window.
There’s no place I’d rather be right now, he thought, rifling through the paper. He pulled out the culture section, scanning the photos of art exhibits and authors. He looked out the window. Dotted up and down the waterline, several men were surf casting. A group of young people, two in wetsuits, toted surfboards.
It was a rough day. The wild surf thundered to the shore. His eyes went out further, over the water, to the horizon. It seems to go on forever, yet in that great unknown is another side, he thought. He tried to conjure the image of the world map, to picture what country lie directly across this latitude of the Atlantic.
In the newspaper, Smith read a review of Rob Bell’s controversial book, “Love Wins: A Book About Heaven, Hell, and the Fate of Every Person Who Ever Lived.” Several church members had asked him about this. Christians were lining up militantly on either side, charging at one another with words as weapons, judging each other. His standard reply was, “I have not read the book.”
He hadn’t.
He had addressed the issue indirectly last Sunday in his sermon from Galatians 5: “… serve one another humbly in love. For the whole law is summed up in this one command: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ If you keep on biting and devouring each other, watch out or you will be destroyed by each other.”
The sinful nature, he explained, is prideful, which often surfaces as a need to be right.
Just then there was a commotion at the shoreline. The fishermen and young people ran back and forth, yelling, pointing. Smith hurried out of the coffee shop to see what was wrong. There it was. A surfboard shot straight up into the air, suspended for a moment, then fell back onto the waves. Where was its owner?
Smith descended the flight of wooden stairs and ran down the beach to the lifeguard stand. Yanking open the supply box, he picked up the binoculars and climbed up the stand. He instantly spotted the surfer’s head bobbing on the water beyond the breakers. He must have been hurt because he struggled to keep afloat, his arms flailing.
Smith jumped off the stand, pulled out the rope from the supply box and sped down to the shoreline. He tore off his shoes, shirt and jeans. He tied one end of the rope around his waist. He handed the roll to the strongest looking man in the crowd, then dove into the surf.
As a lifeguard in his youth, he’d been a strong swimmer. He’d tried to maintain that strength at the local pool by doing laps several times a week. It was not the same as ocean swimming but now he hoped it was enough. Where his strength ended, adrenaline took over. He made it out past the breakers and looked around. Nothing. He looked toward the group on the shore. They were still and silent.
Smith kept swimming back and forth, searching. After about 15 minutes, he was joined by several lifeguards in a rescue boat, who pulled alongside and hauled him in. He was tired.
Back on shore, the young people wept, hugged Smith and thanked him for his efforts to save their friend.
Driving home, Smith could not rid his thoughts of death.
