Last week we looked at several features in Google Chrome that you may have not known it could do. One of features was how you can share webpages you are visiting, with other people. Yes, some of you also wrote to me laughing about the dinosaur game. Not about how goofy it is, as I would have expected, but how you were addicted to it in a few minutes.
But guess what? There is another Chrome trick or two left. The first one we will look at called is "Copy link to highlight." This one is extremely useful for most everyone. They added this in version 90.x of Chrome. Just for a time reference, currently it is at version 96.x. They roll out a new version about once a month.
But get this. If you are viewing a webpage and see a phrase you thought was interesting and wanted to share it with friends, guess what you can do? Select the text, word, phrase, sentence, etc., you want them to know about. Right click on the selected characters and choose "Copy link to highlight." That link will be copied to your clipboard, you can paste it in an email and send it to someone. When they click it (in Chrome only) they will arrive at that page and text with the text highlighted for them. Pretty neat trick. If you send it to someone that does not use Chrome as their browser, they will get to the top of the correct page.
Next, highlight a word or phrase, right click and select "Search Google for…" A Google search page will open with all the search links available for your selection. An easy way to search while you are reading something and need some info.
Now, let up suppose you like to open the same webpages every time you open up Google Chrome. Say your local newspaper, the DN-R, GrayHaired.Tech, and your Gmail account. It is quite simple to set Chrome to open those up each time you start the browser. First, open each of those sites in, in the example, three tabs. Now click on the Menu (the three vertical dots in the upper right of Chrome) and select Settings. Next, in the far left menu select "On startup," then select the third circle in the center that is labeled "Open a specific page or set of pages." Now, since you have all the pages you want in the list, select "Use current pages." Close Chrome and reopen it. Magically, all of your pages will open up and you can instantly begin reading, surfing and checking your email. If you need to change them, there are several ways, but I recommend you open up your new multiple tabs. Then go to the same place and choose to use the current pages again.
Do you have a picture that you would like to see? Click on the file and drag it into your browser. It will open up the picture so you can view it there. You can do the same thing with a music file or even a video. Drag them into the browser and watch and listen.
Have fun using and learning Google Chrome. And most importantly, have a very Merry Christmas with your family and friends!
