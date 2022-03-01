Last week, I mentioned a fantastic app call Google Lens. I talked about some basics and thought about doing a part two. From a few emails I got, I ran with it since it was pretty popular. So, here goes. If you want the basics from last week, read that column at DNROnline.com or check my site in a couple of days/weeks and it will be there. I have been quite busy for a while and have not kept up with the GrayHaired.Tech site, but this is changing; please be patient.
So today we look at several neat features. The first is do not even use your fingers to start Lens. Set up Google Assistant on your phone (check the phone store to install it). Then just say those famous words, "Hey Google" when it starts up just say, "Open Google Lens." It will pop open quickly. Then go from there to what you want to do.
The second feature is one I use often. Copy text from anywhere by taking a picture of whatever has text on it. Say, a paper document, a website, a book, something you took before a picture of before with your camera, a billboard, or basically anything that has text on it.
All you do is take the picture or open it up in Lens and tap "Text." Quickly, it will select the text on the screen. You can easily tap on the text, copy it to your clipboard, and paste it elsewhere. Or just select one part of it you want and paste that.
How about if you have a text document and you do not want to read it? However, you would like to have it read to you? Open it in Lens, it will select the text as before. Tap the "Text" link and then look near the bottom and tap the "Listen" button. It will read the entire document for you. Make sure your sound is turned on in your phone. You can also select just a portion of the text and it will only read that highlighted text to you. Do not worry, the very calm lady's voice will read it to you steadily. I have noticed that mine will read the word Dr., which should be transcribed as "Doctor," so it is not flawless but pretty darn close.
While you are looking around the file, pretend you see or hear a word or phrase you do not understand clearly enough. Select that text then look at the bottom of the screen where is says, "Copy text," "Copy to computer," then scroll to the right side of those choices. You will see the word "Search" with the Google icon next to it. Click it and it will open your phone's browser with that word displayed with multiple definitions, locations or whatever you would see if you searched Google for it by typing it in. You will most likely get more info than you could need, but it is convenient.
Let me know if you liked this information and next week, I will wrap it up with a few more Lens tricks.
