Every Soul Acres has harvested memories, smiles and seasonal blooms for over 40 years in Keezletown.
With autumn just around the corner, bursting fields of sunflowers and plump pumpkins lay ready for picking at the farm for the fourth annual Sunflower and Pumpkin Harvest Festival. From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, families can explore the lush fall foliage and prepare for the cooler season ahead.
It doesn’t matter if you prefer your sunflowers with crimson, marigold or variegated petals — six variety of sunflowers grow at Every Soul Acres.
“Because it’s such a large setting of sunflowers in so many different colors, it’s a stunning, beautiful landscape for people to come enjoy,” said co-owner Laura Wolfe.
An arrangement of entertainment and activities will be available for families throughout the day. From opening to 1 p.m., southern rock artist Josh Davidson will be strumming and singing at the farm, and pony rides are available for children from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Games and treats are also in store with sugary delights for sale, hot cider from Showalter’s Orchard and farm-fresh kettle corn.
Jackie Addison of Luray has plans to take her daughter and friend to the harvest festival for the first time today, and she said everything the farm has to offer sounds wonderful.
“[I’ve] been following them and been wanting to go,” she said, describing her expectation of the experience as “fun-loving, kid-friendly, laid back.”
Corina Figueroa of Harrisonburg visited the farm previously for her daughter’s pre-kindergarten class field trip and said she is eager to return with friends and family.
“It was a great overall experience and we are so excited to go for the opening [today],” Figueroa said. “[Laura] is so good with the kids and always makes our experience educational and fun. They also offer a wider selection on sunflowers than others, in my opinion.”
Wolfe said she loves operating a farm with seasonal favorites for valley residents to enjoy and values the 150-acre plot as an oasis from the busy bustle of everyday life.
“We also have cattle on our farm, beautiful views. … It’s like paradise. You’re out here away from it all,” she said. “It’s a country setting, which is beautiful because it’s quiet.”
Admission to the event is free and flowers are choose-and-cut for $1 per stem, with clippers provided. Pumpkins are priced individually by weight because there is a large variety at the farm, including Cinderella pumpkins, which are best for adding to fall-inspired recipes. Bring a few white, orange or spotted gourds home from the festival or pay $35 to pick a wagon full.
“We’ve added and grown each year and we love it. We love community time for sure,” Wolfe said. “We do want people to come enjoy the wide-open, fresh air.”
