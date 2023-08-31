Patrick turns 30 on Monday.
My oldest grandchild was born just a few days after I joined the Daily News-Record staff, so those two events are always linked for me.
He arrived, however, a bit prematurely.
My daughter lived with us at the time her son was born. I trained with her in childbirth classes. Supporting my daughter in labor — along with several female nurses — felt so right.
Women’s work.
My grandson’s lungs were not fully developed at birth, so he spent those first few weeks of life living in the “preemie ward.” Heidi went in to hold and feed him, while the husband and I stood at the window watching the scrawny little fellow fight for his life.
That’s when I started loving him.
Before he was released to come home, Heidi and I were trained in infant CPR. A heart monitor was taped to Patrick’s chest. An alarm would signal us of any distress. Fortunately, there were no incidents.
Heidi and Patrick lived with us for six years. He became a sort of younger sibling to my two teenagers, Daniel and Rachel.
Our house in the holler was too small for the six of us, especially with all Patrick’s baby stuff, like his crib, changing table and dresser. We could add on, we thought. But the kids were growing up, driving, getting jobs, going to college.
We decided to buy a bigger house “closer to town,” and began house-hunting. In December, we moved to Mount Sidney.
Patrick began talking at a young age. And he’s always been friendly. Perhaps growing up with older kids and adults made him comfortable with people of all ages. Everywhere he goes, he strikes up conversations with strangers.
As soon as he was able, Patrick began playing outside all the time. He loved finding bugs, snakes, turtles and other small creatures. We set an old aquarium on the back deck for him to put them temporarily — a day or two — so he could observe them for a bit, then release them.
He was particularly thrilled with the fuzzy orange caterpillars on the deck rails, letting them crawl up his fingers to his arms. He called them “catalogues.”
With 12 acres of land, including a pond, Patrick could stay happy all day. To this day, when planting flowers or picking up sticks around the yard, I find his old beat-up Matchbox cars.
Patrick’s intelligence intimidated me. Before he was 10, he was beating me at chess.
After he and Heidi moved out, Patrick still spent a lot of time in our home. I worked part-time, so in the summer he usually spent two days a week here while Heidi worked.
In addition to tromping around the outdoors, Patrick also loved to read. When he was about 12, I took him to the closest library, at Blue Ridge Community College, where they had decent children and young adult sections.
Patrick scanned over the stacks and said, “I’ve read all these books.”
“Really?” I asked. He nodded.
When he was 15, my brother and sister-in-law, a librarian, visited us for a few days, so Heidi’s family came for dinner. During the meal, Patrick asked, “So, what’s everybody reading?”
He and I used to recommend and trade books back and forth.
One day this summer, Patrick came to visit. About a mile from our house, he saw a black snake on the road that had been hit by a car. The creature was bleeding to death.
He picked it up and brought it with him. Then he did what had to be done.
When he came back to the house, he was crying.
That’s our Patrick.
