Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, Matchbox Realty, James Madison University’s Office of the President and iHeartMedia present Best.Weekend.Ever, a new community event that will take place in downtown Harrisonburg Sept. 3-5.
The event is free to attend and programming will be spread out through downtown. Programming will include a Kids Zone at OASIS Fine Art & Craft and Explore More Museum, a community paint of the Language of Love sculpture, downtown business sidewalk sale, International Festival Global Village, Horizons Edge outdoor activities, self-guided walking tours and live music.
There will be a Sip & Stroll on Sept. 4 from 12 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., where those ages 21 and up may purchase a beer, wine or cocktail from participating locations downtown and walk around with it in three separate sections downtown.
Fireworks will take place Sept. 4 at 8:30 p.m.
HDR requires masks properly worn by participants of all ages and vaccination status in the Kids Zone and in the Explore More Museum. All participants are asked to follow posted mask wearing protocol at small businesses and are encouraged to bring a mask and wear it when gathering in groups. Buffer areas will be enforced around performers.
Best.Weekend.Ever. extends to First Fridays Downtown on Sept. 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and to brunch offerings at downtown restaurants on Sept. 5 and a Women’s Art Show at Brothers Craft Brewing on Sept. 6.
More information on the event can be found online by joining the Best.Weekend.Ever. Facebook group or at bestweekendever.org.
