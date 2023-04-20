It’s time to stalk the wild asparagus.
One Sunday last spring, the husband and I drove to one of our favorite spots to find asparagus. He walked south on one side of the road while I walked north on the other side.
After a while of having no luck, a sheriff’s deputy pulled to the side of the road ahead of me.
“Uh-oh,” I thought. “He’s going to cite me for trespassing.”
I picked up my speed and headed directly toward the officer, now getting out of his car.
“Are you hunting for asparagus?” he asked.
“Yes, but I’m not finding any today.”
He said others had been there early that morning and taken it all. Then he went to the passenger side of his car, opened the door and reached down.
With a big smile on his face, he handed me a large bundle of fat green asparagus.
“Here,” he said. “I found these this morning.”
I was delighted with this unexpected encounter.
If you’ve got a sharp eye, like the husband, you can see the green stalks growing along fencerows out in the countryside. He can actually spot them along US 11 when I’m driving 55 mph.
Foraging became popular in the 1960s, when Euell Gibbons published his book, “Stalking the Wild Asparagus.” While I never actually read the book, I did become a part of the back-to-nature movement it influenced. And that’s what led to my move from Long Island, New York, to the Shenandoah Valley.
Thanks, Euell.
When hunting the roadsides for asparagus, bring a sharp little knife, like a utility knife or pocket knife. Don’t cut the real skinny ones; they should be thicker than a pencil. Cut the stalk close to the ground.
But the husband and I don’t have to go far to find asparagus. He’s planted a bunch on our land, on either side of a wire fence as well as in a bed. Personally, I think it likes the fencerows best.
To store it for a day or two, we stick the stalks in a glass or jar of water, like flowers.
When preparing asparagus to cook, be sure to snap it up from the bottom and compost the woody part.
How do we like to eat asparagus? Let me count the ways.
• Raw, for one, while harvesting. (I’ve actually gotten down on all fours to nibble on them.)
• We like to roast it on the grill or in the oven with a little bit of olive oil. When it’s almost ready, I like to shave bits of parmesan, Romano or asiago cheese on it, then put it back on the heat to soften and warm.
• It’s good as a salad. Drop the stalks into a pot of boiling water and cook for 10 minutes. Pour into a colander and cool immediately in very cold water. Pat dry. Place on a plate and drizzle with a blend of soy sauce and sesame oil, then refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.
• Of course, steaming them until soft and covering with a white or Hollandaise sauce is a tried-and-true way to serve them.
• My asparagus soup recipe contains leeks. Freezing the soup is my favorite way to save asparagus over the winter.
After consuming asparagus, a visit to the bathroom produces what we delicately call “stinky pee pee.”
The distinguished Scottish mathematician and physician John Arbuthnot wrote in a 1731 book that “asparagus…affects the urine with a foetid smell,” Marcel Proust wrote how the vegetable “transforms my chamber-pot into a flask of perfume” and Benjamin Franklin, in a 1781 letter to the Royal Academy of Brussels, wrote that “A few Stems of Asparagus eaten, shall give our Urine a disagreable Odour.”
I like to think the asparagusic acid that causes the scent is a secret to long life.
