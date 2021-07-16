“Does it feel to you like we’re going home?”
We were driving north to Long Island for the husband’s 50th high school class reunion. As the miles behind us increased, we talked about all the people we would see, the things we would do, the places we would go and, of utmost importance, the foods we would eat.
Our first destination was the Corner Deli in South Plainfield, N.J. We’d discovered this unpretentious gem on our last trip when we pulled off I-287 in search of food. Their sandwiches are made the way we had them as kids: a thick pile of thin-sliced meat and a few slices of cheese on a hard roll (so named for how it crackles when bitten into).
Unless you fly or take a ferry to Long Island, the only way to get there is through New York City. The route options are many but none are free of tolls, potholes and traffic jams. You can make great time up until that point, but the city will always slow you down.
As we crept along the Belt Parkway that afternoon in Brooklyn, we remembered that the best time to pass through the city is at 3 a.m.
Our motel in Sayville was worth the drive. The Land’s End Mote — we lived in an efficiency there when we were first married — is on a marina where Brown’s River flows into the Great South Bay. It was quiet, with only the sounds of small waves lapping the shore, seagulls and the occasional Fire Island ferry whistle.
Walking barefoot on the sandy beach, skirting around the line of brown seaweed, breathing the salty air, the moist breeze caressing my face … it felt like home.
The next day we’d planned a drive “out east” along the island’s south shore. But first was a stop at a Chinese takeout in Blue Point. Again, the Hong Kong restaurant, at the end of a small strip mall, is not notable to look at, but the food is exceptional.
We ate our chow mein and egg foo young lunches at a picnic table on Corey Beach, which I used to live down the street from as a kid. We relished every delicious bite, vowing to learn how to make it like this at home.
On our drive east we stopped at the village of Quogue in the township of Southhampton, where everyone is rich and wears navy blue. The small shops, town library and art gallery were all unchanged.
Our ride — indeed, our whole trip — culminated with a lobster dinner at Hampton Bays on a narrow strip of land between the Shinnecock Bay and the ocean, both visible from our outdoor table. The dock where they bring in the daily lobster catch was just a few feet away.
On the next day’s drive, we happened upon Longwood Memorial Park, location of the one-room schoolhouse where my grandmother was a teacher and met my grandfather. On the monuments — from the Revolutionary War to the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts — I found inscribed the names of my Still and Thompson forebears.
Another “happened upon” was a 165th birthday festival for Nikola Tesla on the Shoreham site where he carried out many of his experiments and inventions. We sat for awhile on the Wildwood State Park beach, gazing across the sound to Connecticut. It was heartening to see the island’s remaining potato farms. We were delighted to “come upon” a Sabrett hot dog stand, where I feasted on a knish.
The 50th Bayport-Blue Point High School class reunion was held under a tent on the grounds of the Blue Point Fire Department, where my grandfather, uncle and cousin served as chief at different times. Across the street, my grandpa’s store — once the only grocery store in town — is now a bagel shop. Next door is the library where I spent many rainy days.
When you don’t live where you grew up, you’re not seeing the places every day that spark all the memories. So I do love going “back home,” to stroll down that proverbial lane.
I also love returning to the Shenandoah Valley, our chosen home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.