After Tuesday’s tragedy in Bridgewater, writing about any other topic in today’s column seems inappropriate.
But I don’t know what to say.
I mean, it happened here, folks. The thing that wouldn’t — couldn’t — happen here did happen here.
Driving through campus on Dinkel Avenue, you get the impression it’s a quiet place. Small but spacious. A student or two hurry along the sidewalks.
Most of us know someone who works at Bridgewater College in some capacity. Many come to mind. I hold them there for a few moments, breathing a prayer.
And most of us have been on campus for some event or other over the years, whether it was a talk by a public figure, or a concert, play, poetry reading, sporting event.
The college is an integral part of the town of Bridgewater, just a walk down the street. So I check the Bridgewater website, a user-friendly site where you can find all things Bridgewater.
As the photos scroll, it looks like an idyllic community, a walkable town with a lot of amenities. An “Our Town” kind of place.
The Bridgewater Buzz News headlines show the sequence of that afternoon’s events.
At 1:30 pm, the unthinkable: a Public Safety Notice about an active shooter on campus and the shelter-in-place alert on campus. The Bridgewater Community Center is closed to the public. Bridgewater citizens are requested to avoid the college.
At 4:45 pm, the Community Center has reopened but citizens should still avoid campus.
At 5:53 pm, a statement from the mayor, Ted Flory, includes these words: “But even in our grief, we turn our heads and we see the goodness of humanity: police officers running toward [his emphasis] the danger, rescue personnel rushing in, and neighbors keeping each other safe.”
That bolded word, toward, is striking. The two officers were doing their job to keep the people in their charge safe. They took the bullets.
Mayor Flory writes of goodness, peace, strength and love.
On Feb. 2, the author of the town blog writes that they have nothing to say.
Nothing. That empty space where a thing was and is no more.
Notes from the town’s staff meeting include an expression of mourning for their friends who died, gratitude for the people who reported a suspicious person on campus and acknowledgement that people will have different reactions to the violence of that day, to suspend judgment of each other’s reactions.
Point 5: “We will be tolerant and kind, knowing that grief and fear and anger are simmering in the community. We will be open to our colleagues without being intrusive.”
One can only hope that people feel free to express their grief, fear and anger, that those around them can hear it, that all can “be with” each other.
The staff meeting notes conclude, “We now understand better that Bridgewater is not special because of some magic dome overhead. It is special because we are blessed with good citizens, a smart council, and the hardest-working staff in Virginia.”
That puts me in mind of Thornton Wilder’s words from “Our Town”:
“We all know that something is eternal. And it ain’t houses and it ain’t names, and it ain’t earth, and it ain’t even the stars ... everybody knows in their bones that something is eternal, and that something has to do with human beings. All the greatest people ever lived have been telling us that for five thousand years and yet you’d be surprised how people are always losing hold of it.
“There’s something way down deep that’s eternal about every human being.”
May John Painter and J.J. Jefferson rest in peace. May the people in the Bridgewater College community, after they have wrestled with the events of Tuesday, be at peace.
