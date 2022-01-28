New year, new you?
Are you already discouraged about ever achieving your new year resolutions? About ever becoming the kind of person you really want to be? About living into your daily intentions?
Do you feel stuck?
However well-intentioned we are, before we can change our behavior we have to change our thoughts. The idea is to change from being an unhealthy thinker to a healthy thinker.
Years ago, I came across an article called “Twisted Thoughts,” in which Dr. Don Colbert listed 10 mental ruts that prevent us from being healthy thinkers. This is the kind of thinking that keeps us stuck.
1. All-or-nothing thinking. Everything is black or white with no shades of gray. Everything must be perfect or it is worthless. *The healthy thinker, however, realizes there are exceptions, stages and variations.
2. Overgeneralizations. Ah, this is when we draw conclusions prematurely. For instance, you get a rotten fruit at the supermarket and vow never to go to any store in that chain again. *A healthy thinker suspends judgment until he gets a lot of evidence.
3. Negative mental filter. This person does not hear the compliments and affirmations that come her way, only criticism. *A healthy thinker, says Colbert, hears both positive and negative.
4. Disqualifying mental filter. This person hears the positive comments but dis-counts them. “They’re just being nice to me because I’m such a loser,” he thinks. *A healthy thinker receives compliments and praise at face value.
5. Jumping to conclusions. This person thinks she knows what other people are thinking. She may even sound like an expert at knowing what other people are thinking. *The healthy person, of course, knows she’s not a mind reader.
6. Magnification or minimization. This person exaggerates his faults and mistakes, pointing to an isolated event for proof. *A healthy thinker maximizes the good points and minimizes his failures.
7. Emotional reasoning. This person, says Colbert, sees an outcome as flowing directly from her emotions. For instance, she may feel hopeless about getting a job, so she doesn’t even show up for the interview. *The healthy person separates her feelings from future events.
8. “Should” statements. This person has a rigid set of internal rules that governs how he sees his life and everyone else’s. You’ll hear yourself say, “I know I’m not where I should be.” The problem is, he thinks he’s never where he should be. *The healthy thinker knows there are few rules about life.
9. Labeling and mislabeling. This person gives himself and others negative labels, such as “idiot,” “jerk,” “loser,” “pig.” *The healthy thinker avoids labels.
10. Personalization. This person blames herself for events over which she has little or no control. For instance, a parent may see her adult children’s problems as all her fault, rather than realizing that, as adults, they’re responsible for their own choices. *The healthy thinker refuses to take responsibility or blame for someone else’s choices.
If we go back far enough, we can find the origins of these mental habits. For instance, my mother criticized everything I did. My father had unrealistic expectations for me.
Remembering this is helpful, but as they say in Alcoholics Anonymous, “Utilize, don’t analyze.”
We can get sidetracked with chasing down origins of all our shortcomings. The thing is to catch yourself when you’re in unhealthy thinking mode and counter it with healthy thinking.
This is where our faith can help us. Most of us believe in a God who loves and accepts us. We need to let that truth drop from our heads into our hearts.
Let’s not spend another year trapped inside the unhealthy thinking in our heads. Pick just one of these 10 mental ruts and just start noticing when you think this way. Then counter that distorted thought with the truth.
I am going to work on No. 5 and try not to jump to conclusions about people. Instead, I will ask questions to learn more.
How about you?
