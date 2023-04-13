Striving for a garden full of color is a common starting point for planning what and when to plant, however, Lynne Hess of Hess Greenhouses at Back Home on the Farm, is attracted as much to the world of scents as colors when it comes to planning a garden.
Preparing for spring the Hess Greenhouse is an explosion of colorful flowers, mixed in with the rich greens of Cole Crops, ferns, and succulents, but it is the scented plants and herbs that Lynne Hess is drawn to. ‘We started our greenhouse with things that would smell good.’ said Hess. ‘Imagine in the afternoon, on a patio brushing past a lavender plant.’
The range of scents on offer in the greenhouse however prove that the world of garden fragrances doesn’t stop at Lavender. A wide variety of herbs can add an olfactory kaleidoscope to your outdoor spaces, as well as providing exciting scents and flavors for a range of recipes.
Cultivating Mint plants can provide many exciting and refreshing scents as well as ingredients. Peppermint, which can be used in teas, spearmint, Kentucky colonel, also good for teas and jellies, mojito, and Pineapple-mint all have distinct and powerful scents.
Other herbs for a range of garden scents include Lemonade Thyme, with its powerful sweet smell can make a nice addition to a homemade lemonade, along with Hess’ favorite Basil.
Scented Geraniums are another wonderful addition to a garden with a focus on fragrance.
While these scented herbs have a much smaller bloom than a regular geranium, they can be used in a range of cooking projects from Jellies to pound cakes, plus as they contain natural citronella, they can act as a repellant to mosquitos and other bugs. The fragrance options are varied from Chocolate to Peppermint, and the rose scented Lady Plymouth.
Those wanting to grow herbs need to wait for a short while, until the temperature begins to stabilize so if planting now is important, Hess advises thinking about how to plan your garden around perennials, that will bloom all year, and choosing flowers that can resist a few more cold snaps. Some robust options for a range of colors Hess recommends Pansies, an old favorite and a very hardy flower that can resist some frost, and Violas, that will come back in the fall.
Hess also encourages growing of crops that can be used for home grown cooking. Cole Crops can also resist what few frost spells we have left this season. Lettuce, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Onions, will all thrive despite sudden temperature drops. ‘It’s too early to plant your warm seasons vegetables, cucumbers, tomatoes, they just like the soil to be warmer and they need for the temperature to be warmer. And they’ll tolerate absolutely no frost.
Lettuce is a common choice for a home-grown Cole Crop. ‘Lettuce you can buy the plants, but it’s just as easy to grow from a seed,’ said Hess. ‘The neat thing about lettuce is you can put it in a pot, sew the seed, and if you do a couple of pots, you can have it all summer long, it’s a succession plant’ Successions planting is the method of staggering the growth of a crop to ensure a longer season of harvest.
For attracting some wildlife to share your garden, Hess recommends Pineapple Sage, with its bright red bloom it is very attractive to hummingbirds, and butterflies will not be able to resist some simple parsley.
Hess Greenhouse is located at Back Home on the Farm, 2915 Willow Run Rd. Harrisonburg, VA 22802 and is open 9am-6pm daily Wednesday-Saturday; Sundays Noon-5pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.