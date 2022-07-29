“What comes from the heart, goes to the heart,” wrote Samuel Taylor Coleridge. Many years ago, at a Sunday morning service, the ushers passed out these surveys.
“Check the areas of church service that interest you,” it said.
The list consisted of all the usual opportunities: ushering, Sunday school, women’s ministry, men’s ministry, music or choir, sound system, visitation, evangelism, missions.
At the bottom, I neatly printed “None,” drew a square box and checked it.
Some people flourish in a church setting. When I worked as a religion reporter, I met them nearly every day. These people are energized by their service to the church. Often, it’s the church staff and a handful of members doing “all the work.” Perhaps that’s as it should be.
If I’d known the Enneagram back in my churchgoing days, I’d have understood better that some personalities thrive in institutional settings while others feel uncomfortable in organized groups. As a young woman in church, I got the distinct impression that unless I was “doing” something, I was not earning my keep. So I began teaching Sunday school and watching babies in the nursery. Later, I ran the sound system and taught women’s Bible studies. I was never gifted at any of these tasks, but they needed to be done and I do not regret doing them. Stepping out of my “comfort zone” taught me many useful lessons. What I did enjoy doing was inviting people to my home. Rare was the Sunday the husband and I did not have people over after church for dinner. Some of our guests had just started attending the church while others were longtime members. One of the latter commented that in all the years she’d attended, she’d never been in anyone else’s home. We did not have the perfect home; our fixer-upper was always a work in progress. And I was not the model homemaker. But people felt comfortable there, often commenting on how peaceful it was. The husband and I were practicing the gift of hospitality around our dinner table. We had no other agenda than to be friendly and form relationships.
As an introvert, I prefer people in smaller groups. Churches that offer weeknight home groups do well to accommodate folks like me. I wonder how many people are dissatisfied with church, knowing there is more to the spiritual life than Sunday mornings and meetings and programs and committees? How many people’s spirituality doesn’t fit between 9 a.m. and noon on Sundays, squeezed between the aisles and rows? Many who cannot identify with the list are neglected by the church. Many feel useless, leave and do not return. Others find ways to serve that are not on the list, doing what they love to do. That’s the thing, is to realize what draws you. And oh, how joyous when you find that what you love to do is what God wanted for you all along. God gives us our gifts and desires. It’s not even anything we can take credit for, because it’s part of our DNA. We have only to honor our gift, nurture it and share it. Too many of us waste time thinking someday we’ll have a ministry, that only preaching or teaching or playing music is ministry, or that being famous is the ministry. Too many of us don’t recognize that what we love to do is what we’re called to do. We can serve the world in our homemaking, gardening, bread baking, shopkeeping, massage, letter writing, listening, counseling, real estate sales, nursing, people management, business transactions, meal preparation, doctoring, furniture making, artwork, bus driving ... on and on.
It's the holy in the every day.
As Coleridge said, the gift that comes from deep within reaches deeply into others.
