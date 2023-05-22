Bridgewater College's Spring 2023 Dean's List
Approximately 530 students were named to the Dean's List for the 2023 spring semester at Bridgewater College, which was announced by Provost and Executive Vice President Dr. Leona A. Sevick.
Students on the Dean's List have attained a 3.4 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0.
Students from this area named to the 2023 spring Dean's List at Bridgewater College include:
Mellser Aguilar Lopez of Harrisonburg, Va. (business administration major)
Cy Alderman of Grottoes, Va. (business administration major)
Jennifer Arteaga-Vargas of Harrisonburg, Va. (data science and analytics major)
Gabby Atwell of Penn Laird, Va. (health and exercise science major)
Casey Beard of Penn Laird, Va. (psychology major)
Jerica Blankenship of Hinton, Va. (health and exercise science major)
Abby Branner of Rockingham, Va. (biology major)
Ryan Briggman of Keezletown, Va. (economics and business administration major)
Piper Brown of Harrisonburg, Va. (liberal studies major)
Kenth Bustillo of Harrisonburg, Va. (health and exercise science major)
Savannah Clark of Broadway, Va. (liberal studies major)
Abbey Coleman of Rockingham, Va. (liberal studies major)
Lindsey Conley of Fulks Run, Va. (biology major)
Leigha Dillard of Keezletown, Va. (biochemistry major)
Dakota Dinges of Shenandoah, Va. (liberal studies major)
Kendra Dodrill of Bridgewater, Va. (family and consumer science major)
Katerina Dronov of Rockingham, Va. (history and communication, technology and culture major)
Caleb Early of Rockingham, Va. (computer science major)
Kailee Eldred of Rockingham, Va. (biology major)
Kara Eppard of Elkton, Va. (chemistry and biology major)
Logan Farrish of Weyers Cave, Va. (environmental science major)
Bailey Fulk of Bridgewater, Va. (communication, technology and culture and business administration major)
Lauren Gibson of Rockingham, Va. (psychology major)
Nathan Good of Grottoes, Va. (communication, technology and culture and Spanish major)
Nicholas Griffin of Bridgewater, Va. (biochemistry major)
Charlie Hale V of Grottoes, Va. (music major)
Lauren Harper of Dayton, Va. (liberal studies major)
Brooke Hensley of Elkton, Va. (liberal studies major)
Kaylee Hill of Rockingham, Va. (biology major)
Kaytlynn Hill of Rockingham, Va. (business administration major)
Leah Hinegardner of New Market, Va. (liberal studies major)
Malena Hoover of Bridgewater, Va. (psychology major)
Amelia Hotchkiss of Broadway, Va. (liberal studies major)
Calvin Hulleman of Harrisonburg, Va. (data science and analytics major)
Ailsa Hyler of Harrisonburg, Va. (health and physical education major)
AG Jackson of Grottoes, Va. (biochemistry major)
Jory James of Harrisonburg, Va. (computer science major)
Brook Jellum of Dayton, Va. (biology major)
Alison Keister of Penn Laird, Va. (biology major)
Grace Knighton of Shenandoah, Va. (psychology major)
Heather Knott of Dayton, Va. (biology major)
Anna Lambert of Bridgewater, Va. (biology major)
Emily Lang of Weyers Cave, Va. (applied physics major)
Javier Leal-Cruz of Rockingham, Va. (health and exercise science major)
Juliana Lee-Cantarero of Harrisonburg, Va. (liberal studies and Spanish major)
Andrew Lilly of Shenandoah, Va. (applied physics major)
Justin Lohr of Broadway, Va. (health and exercise science major)
Guillermo Lopez Mejia of Harrisonburg, Va. (computer science major)
Ryan McDonald of Timberville, Va. (history and political science major)
Merary Mejia-Contreras of Harrisonburg, Va. (liberal studies major)
Avery Miller of Dayton, Va. (environmental science and biology major)
Emilee Moore of Bridgewater, Va. (business administration major)
Elizabeth Mumbert of Port Republic, Va. (liberal studies major)
Emma Nesselrodt of Mount Crawford, Va. (biochemistry major)
Chloe Nichols of Harrisonburg, Va. (biology major)
Leisha Nissley of Mount Crawford, Va. (music major)
Jon Northrop of Weyers Cave, Va. (theatre major)
Breanna Ours of Broadway, Va. (liberal studies major)
Isabelle Ours of Rockingham, Va. (Spanish and business administration major)
Josh Payne of Dayton, Va. (history major)
Logan Petrie of Singers Glen, Va. (English major)
Keoki Phillips of Harrisonburg, Va. (digital media arts major)
Cole Phillips of Port Republic, Va. (history and political science major)
Eric Ramirez of Harrisonburg, Va. (biology major)
Makayla Reedy of Broadway, Va. (family and consumer science major)
Marshall Rhodes of Broadway, Va. (business administration major)
Collin Rhodes of Broadway, Va. (business administration major)
Marshall Ritchie of Weyers Cave, Va. (biochemistry major)
Briana Roach of Rockingham, Va. (biology major)
Jeffrey Robinson of Harrisonburg, Va. (music major)
Sarah Rodes of Mount Crawford, Va. (history and political science major)
Cara Rodes of Port Republic, Va. (liberal studies major)
Brittany Rose of Harrisonburg, Va. (liberal studies and family and consumer science major)
Samra Shafqat of Rockingham, Va. (health and exercise science major)
Jona Shehu of Rockingham, Va. (liberal studies major)
Sam Shickel of Dayton, Va. (health and exercise science major)
Taylor Shifflett of Mc Gaheysville, Va. (political science major)
Mary Shifflett of Grottoes, Va. (biochemistry major)
Samuel Shore of Broadway, Va. (history and political science major)
Hannah Showalter of Rockingham, Va. (liberal studies major)
Daniel Shulgan of Rockingham, Va. (computer science major)
Mel Shumaker of Bridgewater, Va. (health and exercise science major)
Hannah Simmers of Bridgewater, Va.
(music major)
Abigail Simmons of Bridgewater, Va. (liberal studies major)
Justus Sneary of Harrisonburg, Va. (computer science major)
Jalyn Sneary of Harrisonburg, Va. (liberal studies major)
Seth Spire of Bridgewater, Va. (computer science major)
Landen Stuhlmiller of Rockingham, Va. (undecided major)
Jadin Thomas of Rockingham, Va. (health and exercise science major)
Zach Watts of Harrisonburg, Va. (history major)
Alexis Wimer of Elkton, Va. (business administration major)
Emily Wylie of Elkton, Va. (English and professional writing major)
Collin Zirk of McGaheysville, Va. (business administration major)
Eastern Mennonite University Spring 2023 Dean's List
Eastern Mennonite University congratulates the spring 2023 Dean's List honorees.
To qualify, students must earn a GPA of [3.5] or higher and complete a minimum of [30] credit hours.
Ben Alderfer of Broadway (22815), majoring in Business Administration, Business Analytics
Bri Allen of Weyers Cave (24486), majoring in Social Work
Rebekah Amstutz of Harrisonburg (22802), majoring in Environmental Sustainability (Env Sci concen.)
Kaitlyn Anderson of Rockingham (22802), majoring in Nursing
Carolyn Ansel of Harrisonburg (22802), majoring in Nursing
Valentina Barahona of Harrisonburg (22802), majoring in Digital Media and Communication, Marketing
Zach Bauman of Harrisonburg (22802), majoring in Environmental Science
Hannah Beck of Linville (22834), majoring in Psychology
Ashlyn Breneman of Harrisonburg (22802), majoring in Social Work
Micah Buckwalter of Fulks Run (22830), majoring in Environmental Sustainability (Env Sci concen.)
Lane Burkholder of Harrisonburg (22802), majoring in Mathematics
Liza Churchill of Harrisonburg (22802), majoring in Nursing
Erin Clayton of McGaheysville (22840), majoring in Biology
Alexandrya Click of Linville (22834), majoring in History
Skylar Coffey of Elkton (22827), majoring in Psychology
Chase Comer of Bridgewater (22812), majoring in Political Science
Rebekah Copeland of Harrisonburg (22801), majoring in Computer Science, English
Jailyn Diaz of Harrisonburg (22801), majoring in Social Work
Jennifer Dottin-Carter of Harrisonburg (22802), majoring in Leadership and Organizational Management
April Eavers of Rockingham (22802), majoring in Nursing
Kaitlyn Fletcher of Harrisonburg (22801), majoring in Nursing
Grace Fravel of Fulks Run (22830), majoring in Business Administration
Maggie Garber of Broadway (22815), majoring in Music and Peacebuilding
Kenzie Gardner of Harrisonburg (22801), majoring in Photography
Lauren Hall of Harrisonburg (22802), majoring in Nursing
Grace Harder of Bridgewater (22812), majoring in Environmental Sustainability (Env Sci concen.)
Casey Hartman of Harrisonburg (22801), majoring in Psychology
Samantha Hensley of Elkton (22827), majoring in Psychology
Makenna Holz of Harrisonburg (22801), majoring in Nursing
Karla Hostetter of Rockingham (22802), majoring in English, Secondary Education Licensure, 6-12
Clay Kauffman of Broadway (22815), majoring in Environmental Sustainability (Env Sci concen.)
Claire Landis of Bridgewater (22812), majoring in Nursing
Grant Leichty of Harrisonburg (22802), majoring in Accounting, Business Administration
Agustina Martinez-Pandolfi of Harrisonburg (22801), majoring in Leadership and Organizational Management
Halie Mast of Rockingham (22802), majoring in Nursing
Hebron Mekuria of Harrisonburg (22802), majoring in Engineering, Computer Science
Taylor Metzler of Harrisonburg (22802), majoring in Nursing
Quintas Mills of Harrisonburg (22801), majoring in Nursing
Elaine Miranda Perez of McGaheysville (22840), majoring in Biology
Aween Mohammed of Harrisonburg (22802), majoring in Nursing
Sarah Moore of Weyers Cave (24486), majoring in Psychology
Brooke Myers of McGaheysville (22840), majoring in Nursing
Miriam Rhodes of Rockingham (22801), majoring in Music and Peacebuilding
Afton Rhodes-Lehman of Dayton (22821), majoring in Art
Yasmin Rodriguez of Harrisonburg (22802), majoring in Nursing
Emma Ryman of Harrisonburg (22802), majoring in Nursing
Ava Shenk of Harrisonburg (22801), majoring in Nursing
Kylie Smith of Harrisonburg (22802), majoring in Psychology
Isaac Spicher of Harrisonburg (22802), majoring in Biology
Lleyton Stutzman of Harrisonburg (22801), majoring in Engineering
Kristina Suslaev of Harrisonburg (22801), majoring in Nursing
Nic Wade of Harrisonburg (22802), majoring in Peacebuilding
Jenna Weaver of Harrisonburg (22801), majoring in Nursing
Julie Weaver of Harrisonburg (22801), majoring in Biology
Blanche Wetzel of Fulks Run (22830), majoring in Leadership and Organizational Management
Alice Wheeler of Harrisonburg (22802), majoring in Nursing
Joseph Whetzel of Broadway (22815), majoring in Writing Studies
Brynn Yoder of Harrisonburg (22802), majoring in Psychology, Writing Studies
Virginia Zelaya of Harrisonburg (22802), majoring in Marketing
Albright College Domino Player Award
Robin Vogel of Harrisonburg, has earned year-end recognition for academic work at Albright College.
A graduate of Harrisonburg High School, Vogel is studying in the Apha program at Albright.
Vogel has earned the Domino Player Award.
The Domino Players Award is given to an individual who has shown exceptional ability in one or more of the theatre areas and who has shown exceptional commitment to the production program.
Named a top national college by Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education, Albright College is home to a diverse community of learners who cultivate integrity, curiosity, connection and resilience. Through learning experiences that engage a student's creative and innovative capacities across all disciplines, both inside and outside of the classroom, an Albright College education guarantees that each student learns how to engage the world, understand the world, and is prepared to make an impact on a rapidly changing world. Located in Reading, Pa., Albright is home to undergraduate students, adult learners and graduate students.
